SHELFLINK CHANGES NAME TO ELEVEN TECHNOLOGY AND ANNOUNCES HIRING OF NEW CEO

CAMBRIDGE, MA – – Shelflink, Inc., the leader in mobile workforce effectiveness solutions, today signaled the start of its next phase of growth with the announcement of its name change to Eleven Technology, Inc. and the hiring of a new CEO. Eleven Technology has been developing its flagship hand-held sales force effectiveness solution in close partnership with early customers including Pepsi Bottling Group and will this week announce the general availability of its sales force effectiveness solution suite.

Tim Curran, joining Eleven as Chief Executive Officer and member of the board, brings 15 years of software development, sales, marketing and general management experience to lead Eleven into its next phase of growth. Mr. Curran was most recently EVP worldwide sales and marketing for I-many, Inc., a $55MM enterprise software company that grew from $6MM in sales during Mr. Curran’s five year tenure with the company. Prior to running sales and marketing, Mr. Curran served as EVP corporate development where he forged strategic partnerships with Accenture, CSC and Procter & Gamble and led the acquisitions of four software companies after I-many went public in 2000. Mr. Curran also founded I-many’s vertical markets business unit which grew from zero to forty percent of I-many’s revenue stream. Prior to I-many, Mr. Curran held management positions with Accenture and EMC2.

“We are extremely pleased that Tim has joined Eleven at an exciting time for us”, said Tom First, Eleven Founder and Chairman. “Tim has a deep software and information technology background including hands-on experience with software development, professional services, sales, marketing and general management. Tim also has strong domain experience in key markets for us including, consumer products, life sciences and manufacturing industries. Tim’s hands-on experience growing software companies is exactly what Eleven needs as we turn the corner towards our next phase of growth.”

“I am incredibly excited about joining Eleven Technology at this exciting stage in the company’s growth and development”, said Mr. Curran. “We have tremendous assets to work with including stellar, blue-chip reference customers, top-notch engineering and fantastic delivery capabilities. Eleven is uniquely positioned at the nexus of two enormous and very exciting technology adoption trends – mobility and employee performance management. We are confident the “Mobile Workforce Effectiveness” space will take off over the next 3 to 5 years – and Eleven will lead the way.

About Eleven Technology

Based in Cambridge, MA, Eleven is the leading provider of mobile workforce effectiveness solutions. The company’s solutions improve the performance of workers without desks by addressing sales and field service processes including route scheduling and management, promotion targeting and relevance scoring, rich media training and selling aids, retail merchandising and compliance assessment tools, on-device demand forecasting and intelligent suggested order quantities, and real-time field rep performance vs. plan assessment . For more information, visit the company at http://www.11.com.