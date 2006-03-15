WELCOME BLAK! Coca-Cola Blak Arrives in the United States

@@img1ATLANTA, March 15, 2006 – Coca-Cola North America today announced the introduction of its innovative carbonated fusion beverage, Coca-Cola Blak, to the United States on April 3rd.

Coca-Cola Blak is a sophisticated, premium blend of Coca-Cola, natural flavors and coffee essence. The effervescence and rich flavor of Coca-Cola Blak provide the perfect pick-me-up for people looking for new ways to stay refreshed any time of the day or night.

“Coca-Cola Blak is a uniquely invigorating beverage that is full-bodied in flavor and as refreshing as you expect Coca-Cola to be,” said Katie Bayne, senior vice president, Coca-Cola Brands, Coca-Cola North America. “There is no other beverage available today quite like Coca-Cola Blak. Imagine the refreshing taste of an ice-cold Coca-Cola that finishes with a rich essence of coffee. Only Coca-Cola can deliver that distinct combination of flavors.”

For its U.S. launch, Coca-Cola Blak has been specially formulated to appeal to American tastes and will have a unique logo treatment and packaging as well. Designed to appeal to adult consumers looking for an indulgent and revitalizing alternative to other beverages, Coca-Cola Blak is a mid-calorie beverage with only 45 calories per 8-ounce bottle. It is packaged in a resealable version of Coca-Cola’s signature 8-ounce glass contour bottle enveloped in sophisticated and stylish graphics. It will be available at supermarkets and convenience retail locations nationwide beginning April 3rd, both in individual bottles and four-packs.

“Coca-Cola Blak is the latest example of the kind of innovation we are delivering to meet the changing needs of our consumers,” added Bayne. “We are very excited about this new brand and look forward to continuing to find new ways to satisfy Coca-Cola lovers.”

Marketing support for the new brand began earlier this month with a teaser television ad, which aired during the live Red Carpet pre-show broadcast of the 78th Annual Academy Awards® on ABC. The 15-second commercial titled, “POParazzi” presents Coca-Cola Blak as a glamorous star appearing before throngs of media, complete with flashing camera lights. Additional support for the brand will include a fully integrated program featuring both traditional and non-traditional media, including television, print and outdoor advertising, in-store displays, and targeted sampling programs designed to engage consumers and pique their interest in Coca-Cola Blak, beginning in April in cities across the U.S. For more information about Coca-Cola Blak, please visit www.coca-colablak.com.

——————————-

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company is the world’s largest beverage company. Along with Coca-Cola, recognized as the world’s most valuable brand, the Company markets four of the world’s top five soft drink brands, including Diet Coke, Fanta and Sprite, and a wide range of other beverages, including diet and light soft drinks, waters, juices and juice drinks, teas, coffees and sports drinks. Through the world’s largest beverage distribution system, consumers in more than 200 countries enjoy the Company’s beverages at a rate exceeding 1 billion servings each day. For more information about The Coca-Cola Company, please visit our website at http://www.coca-cola.com