FRS Healthy Energy Beverage to be Distributed Nationally Through More than 2,500 GNC Stores, a Leading Retailer in Health and Nutrition Products

Santa Barbara, CA, May 23, 2007 – New Sun Nutrition, a developer and distributor of healthy energy beverages and flavonoid antioxidant-based nutrition and wellness products, today announced that FRS®, the company’s patented Free Radical Scavenging (FRS) healthy energy products, will be carried at more than 2,500 GNC stores across the country. The FRS ready-to-drink and chew products are slated to hit GNC store shelves on July 2, 2007.

FRS will initially be distributed in more than 2,500 GNC owned and operated locations. GNC plans to make FRS products available to franchisees via catalog and upcoming new product showcase events.

By making the jump to national distribution, New Sun Nutrition will gain an immediate national retail footprint for FRS, its flagship product, and a key revenue generator for its continued growth into the mass market. Initially, GNC will carry FRS in ready-to-drink Natural Orange, Natural Lemon Lime, Low Calorie Wild Berry and Low Calorie Orange flavors as well as Orange chews, and has committed to carrying other FRS products in the near future.

“Rapidly achieving a FRS nationwide retail presence to complement our web presence was a top priority” said Maigread Eichten, president and chief executive officer, New Sun Nutrition. “Bringing the product to GNC stores, the innovative leader in nutritional products retailing, validates the scientific research behind FRS and confirms growing national demand for a healthy energy beverage alternative.”

FRS’ patented formula synergistically combines antioxidants (quercetin and green tea catechins) with essential vitamins and metabolic enhancers to provide a sustained, healthy energy boost and long-term antioxidant health protection. FRS is available in ready-to-drink beverage and portable drink mix powder, concentrate and chew forms ideal for today’s on-the-go consumer.

Getting adequate amounts of beneficial antioxidants is important to help maintain good health. A DAPRA-funded clinical study conducted by Appalachian State University demonstrated that quercetin, one of the key active ingredients in FRS, reduced susceptibility to viral illness and helped maintain mental performance in physically stressed individuals.

New Sun Nutrition’s FRS, the winner of the 2007 World Beverage Congress’ Best Health Initiative award, is endorsed by Lance Armstrong and supports the Lance Armstrong Foundation as a corporate partner. FRS is also an official sponsor of the Discovery Channel Pro Cycling Team.

