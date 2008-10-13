Pepsi to redesign core products icon

Pepsi’s CSDs are headed for a drastic redesign as the company makes a multi-year commitment to reinforcing the core of its business.

Changes will include a graphical redesign of core Pepsi CSDs Pepsi, Mountain Dew and Sierra Mist and a rebranding of some products. Mountain Dew will be renamed as “Mtn Dew” on packages, and Diet Pepsi Max will be known as simply Pepsi Max. The brand’s blue and red globe trademark will become a series of “smiles,” with the central white band arcing at different angles depending on the product. Pepsi, Diet Pepsi and Pepsi Max will use all lower-case fonts for name brands. Gatorade will also receive a redesign, focusing the brand on the letter G.

Pepsi’s Chief Marketing Officer Dave Burwick set the tone for the change at a meeting of Pepsi bottlers when he said “If we don’t change quickly, we run the risk of being a footnote to history,” according to Beverage Digest.

PepsiCo Chief Executive Officer Indra Nooyi told BD she didn’t expect the changes to immediately stop the decline of Pepsi CSDs in the face of a difficult economy, but she expects the initiative to slow the decline until it eventually flattens out.

BD also reported that the changes generally excited bottlers, and that Frank Cooper, vice president of sparkling brands, promised to help bottlers convert their fleet to display the new Pepsi Imagery, which is due to hit the market late this year or in early 2009.