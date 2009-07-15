DynaPep Energy Announces GNC Distribution Partnership
GNC corporate locations have carried DynaPep™ since early May of this year; however, after a successful showing at the GNC Franchise Show in Las Vegas recently, the product will now be available at all nationwide locations.
DynaPep™ currently offers 2 flavors, DynaPep™ Original and the all-new Fresh Mint. DynaPep™ Fresh Mint is available at GNC under an exclusive distribution agreement until November 2009.
“We are so excited to be a part of the GNC family,” said Lisa Krinsky, CEO and co-founder of DynaPep™, “..GNC, hands down, is the leading retailer for nutrition and dietary supplements. Being in their retail locations and available on the GNC website gives us a national footprint and will help us move our line of DynaPep™ products to the next level. We were so excited about the partnership with GNC that we decided to grant them an exclusive offering of our newest flavor, DynaPep™ Fresh Mint. ”
To support the launch, GNC has included DynaPep™ in their Internet coupon program, which runs through July 2009. The program gives GNC customers an instant $2.00 off a DynaPep™ 6-pack purchase. In addition, DynaPep™ National Spokesperson, MMA Champion Paul “The Headhunter” Buentello, will make several in-store appearances at GNC locations. DynaPep™ will also be included in national GNC television and radio spots.
DynaPep™ continues its grassroots marketing campaign by utilizing DynaPep™ Street Teams to drive traffic to GNC locations throughout New York City. DynaPep™ is also sponsoring local events like the sampling party at Prime Time Sports Bar and Billiards in Sayreville, NJ, that occurred on Saturday, July 11th, to promote the UFC 100 match. The DynaPep™ Girls were on hand distributing samples of the new DynaPep™ Fresh Mint and coupons for GNC.
DynaPep™ has participated in events such as NASCAR (The Daytona 500 and other races), The Academy Awards, BMX Races, Skiing events, and Formula One Racing. DynaPep™ is also sponsoring the First Strike Training program for Police and SWAT Teams across the United States.
DynaPep™ based in Boca Raton, Florida, is the World’s First Supercharged Energy Micro-shot. Packaged in a liquid 4ml twist off top ampoule, its time-released suspension ensures hours of long lasting energy. For more information on DynaPep™ visit http://dynapep.com or contact Douglas Friedman at (973) 985-1050 or doug@dynapep.com.
GNC, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is the largest global specialty retailer of nutritional products including vitamin, mineral, herbal and other specialty supplements and sports nutrition, diet and energy products. As of March 31, 2009, GNC has more than 5,200 retail locations throughout the United States (including 944 franchise and 1,733 Rite Aid store-within-a-store locations) and franchise operations in 44 international markets. The company — which is dedicated to helping consumers Live Well — also offers products and product information online at www.gnc.com.