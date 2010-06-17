Awaken, Restore, or Relax at The Vitamin Shoppe With New Solixir® Botanical Beverages

NORTH BERGEN, N.J., June 17 /PRNewswire/ — Solixir Botanical Beverages – awaken, restore, and relax – are now available at The Vitamin Shoppe stores nationwide and online at www.vitaminshoppe.com.

"The unique blends of standardized botanicals in Solixir are designed to provide functional benefits," said, Katie O'Holla, nutritional expert for The Vitamin Shoppe. "It's lightly sweet and refreshing. We're sure a lot of people are going to enjoy it."

Says Scott Lerner, founder of Solixir, "We wanted to create an all-natural drink to help people maintain a healthier lifestyle. This is why Solixir provides the functional benefits people need to make it through an entire day."

Solixir offers consumers three choices:

Awaken (Orange Mate): Good before a workout or a meeting, thanks to natural invigorating botanicals. Awaken includes: Yerba Mate, Betony, Panax Ginseng, Angelica, Turmeric, Ginger, Cinnamon and Nutmeg.

Restore (Pomegranate Ginger): Excellent anytime of the day and great after a workout, due to its revitalizing botanicals. Restore includes: Ginger, Elderflower, Elderberry, Nettle Leaf, Dandelion Root and Honeysuckle.

Relax (Blackberry Chamomile): Drink before bedtime or after a stressful day. Relax includes: Chamomile, Passion Flower, Lemon Balm, Jujube and Hibiscus.

Adds Lerner, "Solixir complements Vitamin Shoppe's commitment to distributing high quality functional products. We're thrilled to partner with a premier nutritional products retailer."

To provide people with the benefits of botanicals, master herbalist Amanda McQuade Crawford and sports nutritionist Dr. Susan Kleiner developed Solixir without adding sugar or sweeteners. Both food and nutrition professionals agree that sparkling water, pure fruit juice, and more than 1,400 mg of standardized botanical extracts are a better choice for active healthy consumers. There is also less than 60 calories in each 12 ounce can.

About Solixir®

SOL Elixirs LLC (www.solixir.com) is the producer of all-natural sparkling botanical beverages. The Solixir line of botanical beverages is made from the highest quality fruits and natural botanicals with no added sugar, preservatives, artificial colors or flavors. For more information on Solixir, please visit www.solixirmediakit.com or www.solixir.com.

About Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI)

Vitamin Shoppe is a leading specialty retailer and direct marketer of nutritional products based in North Bergen, New Jersey. The company sells vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, herbs, sports nutrition formulas, homeopathic remedies, green living products and health and beauty aids to customers located primarily in the United States. The company carries national brand products as well as exclusive products under Vitamin Shoppe, BodyTech, MD Select, and VS Basics proprietary brands. The Vitamin Shoppe conducts business through more than 450 company-owned retail stores, national mail order catalogs, and two websites, www.vitaminshoppe.com and www.EcoShoppe.com and has a social community site at www.VSconnect.com