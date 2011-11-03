MINX-xXx- Sex Enhancement Liquid Dietary Supplement Now Available Online

New York, NY, October 20, 2011 –(PR.com)– Stimulicious Brands, a progressive lifestyle company offering a variety of exotic products under the brand name MINX (Erotic-Energy drinks), has recently finalized their listing agreement with Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania based ThirstMonger to sell both MINX Male -xXx- and MINX Female -xXx- liquid dietary supplements on the ThirstMonger.com specialty beverage e-commerce site. Stimulicious Brands also recently revamped their drinkminx-xxx.com website in order to include e-commerce capabilities so as to better keep up with increasing demand for their unique Female Sensitivity Enhancer and Male Performance Booster liquid dietary supplements. These new online sales channels are in addition to Amazon.com and the soon to be completed listing agreement with Buy.com. Stimulicious Brands also uses independent affiliate marketers to further expand online sales and distribution for MINX -xXx-.

“ThirstMonger.com is pleased to welcome MINX -xXx- shots to our portfolio of unique and exciting beverages. We are happy to offer our customers this new lifestyle brand that can increase enjoyment and performance – at a great price with free shipping!” commented Denise Martin, Partner Relationship Manager at ThirstMonger.”Unlike our MINX Infused Vodka Cocktail product (MINX -hXc-), which consumers purchase at liquor stores or consume on-premise at nightclubs and bars, MINX -xXx- is a bolder, more functional beverage which consumers are sometimes shy and self-conscious about picking up at the checkout counter of a convenience store, gas station, or drugstore. Offering a discreet, convenient and secure online shopping experience is a logical distribution option for a product like MINX -xXx-. We’re happy to be added to ThirstMonger’s roster of premium, unique beverages and supplements,” stated Michaela Schneeberg, Media Relations for Stimulicious Brands and MINX. About MINX

MINX is a beverage and lifestyle brand with three products. MINX -xXx- is the most functional and potent product in the MINX brand line-up. This non-alcohol, proprietary, liquid dietary supplement is produced in the USA