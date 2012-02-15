THiNQ Lifestyle Beverage Relaunches in New Package

Company Chooses Rexam 12 oz. SLEEK® Can

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2012 /PRNewswire/ — THiNQ, the lifestyle beverage designed to revitalize the body, boost mental focus and promote an overall sense of well-being, has relaunched in an impressive new package.

This 100 percent natural drink is the first beverage on the market to include SAMe – an all-natural mood enhancer made from substances naturally found in the body – along with 13 herbs, vitamins, electrolytes and other essential minerals. Available in Sparkling Mixed Berry and Citricity, THiNQ is lightly carbonated and has just 70 calories.

THiNQ recently revamped its look by enhancing the graphics on its label and choosing the Rexam 12 oz. SLEEK® can as its primary package.

“We are so pleased to provide health conscious consumers with a drink that will help them deal with the increased stress of today’s fast-paced world,” said Alan Wright, CEO, THiNQ. “Energy, mood enhancement, brain stimulation, immune support, electrolyte balance, nutrition supplement, it’s all there in one distinctive beverage that provides four times more functional elements than anyone on the market. And by teaming with Rexam, we are able to deliver THiNQ in a great-looking new package.”

The company chose Rexam SLEEK cans because they provide superior distribution economics and help the beverage stand out on retail shelves. THiNQ also benefits from the fact that aluminum cans are the best environmental and sustainability choice with a recycle rate at more than double any other beverage package.

“We are pleased to partner with THiNQ to help them re-launch and expand their lifestyle beverage,” said Andre Balbi, President and CEO, Rexam Beverage Can Americas. “Our SLEEK can is the perfect packaging solution to help build their brand and their business.”

THiNQ is currently available at select retailers nationwide including Walmart and The Vitamin Shoppe.

About THiNQ™

THiNQ™, the smart drink for an active lifestyle™, is a delicious and all-natural beverage intelligently designed to work with your body’s natural rhythms to revitalize and restore mental and physical performance lost through the increasing stress of today’s high-demand, fast-paced world. Chocked full of healthy ingredients such as Ginko Biloba, COQ10, SAMe, Vitamins B, D & Calcium, GABA, and Suma Brazilian Ginseng, THiNQ feeds the entire body throughout the day providing brain fuel, hydration, electrolyte balance, mood enhancement, stress relief, and stamina, — all in one eco-friendly 12 oz. can. Available in Sparkling Mixed Berry and Citricity. For more information about THiNQ™, please visit our web site at www.drinkthinq.com.

About Rexam

Rexam’s vision is to be the best global consumer packaging company. We are one of the largest beverage can makers in the world, and a major global player in rigid plastic packaging. We are business partners to some of the world’s most famous and successful consumer brands as well as young, entrepreneurial start-ups. Rexam’s ordinary shares are listed with the UK Listing Authority and trade on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol REX. For further information, visit Rexam’s website at www.rexam.com.