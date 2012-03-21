West Coast Chill and Chill Can Technology Dazzle the UK to the USA

IRVINE, Calif., March 21, 2012 /PRNewswire/ — West Coast Chill Pure Energy Drink and the Chill Can utilizing the Microcool® technology debuted at the Hotelympia Show in London on February 26, 2012. Hotelympia is one of Europe’s largest exhibition shows for the foodservice and hospitality industries. CEO, Mitchell J. Joseph and VP of Operations Scott Berger showcased the World’s First Self-Chilling Beverage Can “West Coast Chill Pure Energy Drink.” The exhibition played host to thousands of attendees each day from all corners of Europe. Attendees of the trade show were astonished at the groundbreaking technology they witnessed. Self-Chilling cans were demonstrated throughout each day. Show attendees were amazed that in 3 minutes a can went from room temperature down to a cold delicious drink. Attendees witnessed that the can stayed colder longer in comparison to a conventional refrigerated can.

On March 1, 2012 following the European debut, West Coast Chill Pure Energy Drink with the Chill Can technology was invited to the annual Entrepreneurial Summit Conference held by Credit Suisse at the world renowned Sundance Resort in Colorado. West Coast Chill and the Chill Can technology was one of five entrepreneurial companies from around the world invited by Credit Suisse to showcase their new technology. Dr. Michio Kaku, world renowned theoretical physicist was one of several guest speakers at this prestigious event. He also witnessed the can chilling and tasted the drink. CEOs and founders of some of America’s most recent entrepreneurial successes saw firsthand the near future of chill on demand beverage consumption and convenience.

On the weekend of March 24, 2012 West Coast Chill Pure Energy Drink utilizing the Microcool® will be the first self-chilling can ever to go on sale.

West Coast Chill, Inc. is licensed under the authority of Joseph Company International.

