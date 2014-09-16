Download BevNET’s 2014 Natural Products Expo East Show Planner
Natural Products Expo East, one of the leading venues to see and sample all-natural and organic products, will open this week at the Baltimore Convention Center. As always, BevNET will be on hand to cover and report on innovation, new products and trends as showcased by the nearly 125 beverage-related exhibitors at the event.
Download our printable Expo East 2014 Show Planner for a comprehensive list of beverage exhibitors listed both alphabetically and by booth number.
WHEN: September 18-20, 2014
WHERE: Baltimore Convention Center, Baltimore, MD
WHO: Brokers, Distributors, Importers & Exporters and Retailers
WHY: Product demonstrations and samples, educational seminars, workshops, and special events.
EXHIBITION FLOOR SHOW HOURS:
Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Friday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sat. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m
Below, you’ll find details about the show, listings of beverage exhibitors (supplied by Expo East parent company New Hope Natural Media), and BevNET’s print-ready show planner.
Download Your Print-Ready Expo East 2014 Show Planner (PDF)
|Company
|Booth
|Acai Roots
|112
|Ace Farm USA Inc
|1240
|Aiya (Matcha To Go)
|455
|Albert’s Organics
|720
|Alkame Water Inc.
|956
|ALKAZONE/Better Health Lab Inc.
|1832
|ALO Drink by SPI West Port, Inc.
|2605
|Aloe Very
|8731
|Amanprana
|211
|AQUAhydrate
|2407
|Aquarain Drinks, Inc.
|8310
|B’More Organic
|113
|Back To Nature
|1811
|Barefoot Bucha
|8517
|Better Fresh Limited (UNOCO)
|9044
|Blue Marble Brands
|1225
|Brands Within Reach LLC
|1931
|Bruce Cost Ginger Ale
|851
|Ceres Fruit Juices
|2205
|ChaiElixir, LLC
|127
|Chameleon Cold Brew
|1708
|Chia Star
|307
|Chimp Food
|2813
|Coaqua Coconut Water
|9001
|Coco Libre
|650
|Cocoa Metro Drinking Chocolate
|8515
|Daily Greens
|8317
|Daklen Nutrition
|3112
|Diabolo
|2811
|Dr. B’s Beverages LLC
|329
|Drop2o
|8430
|Dyla LLC
|8212
|Eden Foods
|2016
|Elite Naturel USA LLC
|2421
|Ener-C
|6622
|Epic Naturals
|144
|Epicurex LLC
|2812
|Everfresh Juice
|746
|Everly
|8529
|Forager Project
|1057
|Fresh Matters (‘tude Juice)
|8211
|Fruit d’Or
|1006
|Garden of Flavor
|415
|Genesis Today
|5933
|Ginseng Up Corp
|1155
|good2grow
|2027
|GoodOnYa
|1709
|Greater Than
|740
|Green Bee Soda
|8630
|Hansen’s Natural
|1029
|HAPPYFAMILY
|506
|Harmless Harvest Inc.
|2713
|Harney & Sons Tea Co
|445
|Heart of Tea
|8217
|Herbal Water/Ayala’s Herbal Water
|810
|Hiball Energy
|2213
|High Brew Coffee
|1629
|Honest Tea
|2105
|Honeydrop Beverages
|152
|IBEX Drinkable Yogurt
|2108
|icebox water
|1340
|ICONIC – Natural Protein Drink
|337
|INVO
|1339
|iQ Juice
|1260
|ITO EN (North America), Inc.
|1040
|Jax Coco USA LLC
|8805
|Joia All Natural Soda
|346
|Kate Farms
|459
|Kava King Products Inc.
|6318
|KeVita Inc.
|406
|Kohana Coffee
|157
|Kraft Foods
|1627
|LaCroix Sparkling Water
|647
|Lakewood Organic Juice Company
|1013
|Lifeway Foods, Inc.
|928
|Little Me Tea
|8202
|Little Miracles Drinks, Ltd.
|231
|Lumi Organics
|1509
|Luna & Larry’s Coconut Bliss (Bliss Unlimited LLC)
|1706
|Mamma Chia
|1417
|Marley Coffee
|427
|MetaBrand/I AM Enlightened Creations
|3216
|Miracle Noodle
|537
|Mocktail Beverages Inc.
|9022
|Mountain Valley Spring Co.
|1158
|Mulberry Love
|2614
|MyCause Water
|8222
|Nth Degree Innovations
|8516
|NUUN & U Natural Hydration
|1034
|Nuvia Café/Nuvia Trim
|2307
|Odwalla, Inc.
|1731
|OKF America
|357
|Orgain, Inc.
|930
|Owl’s Brew
|9002
|Pearl Royal
|437
|Penta Water LLC
|1247
|Pyure Brands
|318
|Real Beanz
|1160
|Reed’s Inc
|1222
|Sambazon
|812
|Seelect Tea (Birdie and Bill’s Natural Soda)
|1234
|Simply Orange
|1732
|SIPP eco beverage co.
|655
|Splash Beverage Group
|9030
|Suja Juice
|1116
|SunOpta Inc.
|1818
|Thirsty Buddha Coconut Water
|344
|Tio Foods, LLC
|8618
|TK Hibiscus
|1633
|TRAC Health
|8312
|Trickling Springs Creamery
|1733
|True Me Brands LLC
|158
|TumericALIVE
|1049
|Turkey Hill Dairy
|2915
|Vertical Water
|3006
|Vital Juice
|8322
|VOSS of Norway ASA (VOSS WATER)
|444
|WILD Flavors, Inc
|2316
|X-treme PH Sports Water
|151
|Xiomega3, LLC
|2716
|Zen-d Beverages
|1727
|Zevia LLC
|1227
|Zico LLC
|9045
|Zing Anything Inc.
|4530