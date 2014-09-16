Download BevNET’s 2014 Natural Products Expo East Show Planner

homesquare_expoeastNatural Products Expo East, one of the leading venues to see and sample all-natural and organic products, will open this week at the Baltimore Convention Center. As always, BevNET will be on hand to cover and report on innovation, new products and trends as showcased by the nearly 125 beverage-related exhibitors at the event.

WHEN: September 18-20, 2014
WHERE: Baltimore Convention Center, Baltimore, MD
WHO: Brokers, Distributors, Importers & Exporters and Retailers
WHY: Product demonstrations and samples, educational seminars, workshops, and special events.

EXHIBITION FLOOR SHOW HOURS:
Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Friday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sat. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m

Below, you’ll find details about the show, listings of beverage exhibitors (supplied by Expo East parent company New Hope Natural Media), and BevNET’s print-ready show planner.

Company Booth
Acai Roots 112
Ace Farm USA Inc 1240
Aiya (Matcha To Go) 455
Albert’s Organics 720
Alkame Water Inc. 956
ALKAZONE/Better Health Lab Inc. 1832
ALO Drink by SPI West Port, Inc. 2605
Aloe Very 8731
Amanprana 211
AQUAhydrate 2407
Aquarain Drinks, Inc. 8310
B’More Organic 113
Back To Nature 1811
Barefoot Bucha 8517
Better Fresh Limited (UNOCO) 9044
Blue Marble Brands 1225
Brands Within Reach LLC 1931
Bruce Cost Ginger Ale 851
Ceres Fruit Juices 2205
ChaiElixir, LLC 127
Chameleon Cold Brew 1708
Chia Star 307
Chimp Food 2813
Coaqua Coconut Water 9001
Coco Libre 650
Cocoa Metro Drinking Chocolate 8515
Daily Greens 8317
Daklen Nutrition 3112
Diabolo 2811
Dr. B’s Beverages LLC 329
Drop2o 8430
Dyla LLC 8212
Eden Foods 2016
Elite Naturel USA LLC 2421
Ener-C 6622
Epic Naturals 144
Epicurex LLC 2812
Everfresh Juice 746
Everly 8529
Forager Project 1057
Fresh Matters (‘tude Juice) 8211
Fruit d’Or 1006
Garden of Flavor 415
Genesis Today 5933
Ginseng Up Corp 1155
good2grow 2027
GoodOnYa 1709
Greater Than 740
Green Bee Soda 8630
Hansen’s Natural 1029
HAPPYFAMILY 506
Harmless Harvest Inc. 2713
Harney & Sons Tea Co 445
Heart of Tea 8217
Herbal Water/Ayala’s Herbal Water 810
Hiball Energy 2213
High Brew Coffee 1629
Honest Tea 2105
Honeydrop Beverages 152
IBEX Drinkable Yogurt 2108
icebox water 1340
ICONIC – Natural Protein Drink 337
INVO 1339
iQ Juice 1260
ITO EN (North America), Inc. 1040
Jax Coco USA LLC 8805
Joia All Natural Soda 346
Kate Farms 459
Kava King Products Inc. 6318
KeVita Inc. 406
Kohana Coffee 157
Kraft Foods 1627
LaCroix Sparkling Water 647
Lakewood Organic Juice Company 1013
Lifeway Foods, Inc. 928
Little Me Tea 8202
Little Miracles Drinks, Ltd. 231
Lumi Organics 1509
Luna & Larry’s Coconut Bliss (Bliss Unlimited LLC) 1706
Mamma Chia 1417
Marley Coffee 427
MetaBrand/I AM Enlightened Creations 3216
Miracle Noodle 537
Mocktail Beverages Inc. 9022
Mountain Valley Spring Co. 1158
Mulberry Love 2614
MyCause Water 8222
Nth Degree Innovations 8516
NUUN & U Natural Hydration 1034
Nuvia Café/Nuvia Trim 2307
Odwalla, Inc. 1731
OKF America 357
Orgain, Inc. 930
Owl’s Brew 9002
Pearl Royal 437
Penta Water LLC 1247
Pyure Brands 318
Real Beanz 1160
Reed’s Inc 1222
Sambazon 812
Seelect Tea (Birdie and Bill’s Natural Soda) 1234
Simply Orange 1732
SIPP eco beverage co. 655
Splash Beverage Group 9030
Suja Juice 1116
SunOpta Inc. 1818
Thirsty Buddha Coconut Water 344
Tio Foods, LLC 8618
TK Hibiscus 1633
TRAC Health 8312
Trickling Springs Creamery 1733
True Me Brands LLC 158
TumericALIVE 1049
Turkey Hill Dairy 2915
Vertical Water 3006
Vital Juice 8322
VOSS of Norway ASA (VOSS WATER) 444
WILD Flavors, Inc 2316
X-treme PH Sports Water 151
Xiomega3, LLC 2716
Zen-d Beverages 1727
Zevia LLC 1227
Zico LLC 9045
Zing Anything Inc. 4530

