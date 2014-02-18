XYIENCE Launches Team Ambassador Program

LAS VEGAS — XYIENCE®, a leading sports nutrition brand and maker of Xenergy, the official energy drink of the UFC®, is looking for athletes and fitness influencers in select metropolitan areas to be part of its inaugural Power to Win® Team. Applicants who are over the age of 18 can submit materials Saturday, March 1 through Tuesday, April 15, 2014 on XYIENCE’s Facebook page,www.facebook.com/xyience. Details on the program are available immediately at www.XYIENCE.com/PowerToWinTeam .

Power to Win team applicants must lead a lifestyle that is centered on health and fitness. XYIENCE is looking for fitness-minded individuals, athletes and influencers who participate in individual lifestyle sports like crossfit, cycling (road and mountain biking), mixed martial arts (MMA), parkour, rock climbing, running (road and trail), skiing and snowboarding, swimming, triathlon, yoga and more. Applicants can be amateur competitors, event organizers, and/or instructors in their sport.

“XYIENCE means extreme science; our products are designed for athletes and active adults,” said John Lennon, XYIENCE’s president. “We’ve built a strong foundation for our brand in MMA, including XYIENCE’s successful UFC sponsorship and our team of professional UFC athletes. The Power to Win program builds on that foundation. It’s a way for XYIENCE to create meaningful connections with consumers who share our brand’s commitment to living a fit and active lifestyle.”

The Power to Win starts within—it’s a way of thinking, living and being. The ideal Power to Win Team applicants will be fueled by drive and determination. They inspire their community with fiery passion and a willingness to face new challenges. They will demonstrate the grace and spirit of the power to win in both victory and defeat.

In addition to completing an application, athletes and influencers will submit a short video that demonstrates their passion and Power to Win attitude. Winners will be announced Monday, May 5. Selected Power to Win Team athletes will represent XYIENCE for a period of 12 months with the opportunity to renew their sponsorship cycle thereafter.

Power to Win Team ambassadors will attend XYIENCE events in their area, receive an allotment of XYIENCE gear, enjoy exposure on the brand’s website and social media channels, and have the opportunity to apply for Power to Win bucks that can to be used for expenses like competition entry fees, travel, equipment, etc. For their efforts in educating others about XYIENCE products and messages, team members can also accumulate Power to Win points that can be redeemed for XYIENCE product above their monthly allowance.

“The XYIENCE community is incredibly loyal and full of enthusiasm for our brand,” said Aimee Wenske, XYIENCE’s social media manager/marketing coordinator. “Our goal with the Power to Win Team is to empower that community as they pursue their passions and grow as athletes and influencers.”

Lennon adds, “The Power to Win Team will give life to the philosophy that shapes our brand, and their passion will inspire and empower other active adults.”

For more information on XYIENCE’s Power to Win Team, please visit www.XYIENCE.com/PowerToWinTeam .

About XYIENCE (pronounced zy-ince)

Headquartered in Las Vegas, XYIENCE’s sports nutrition products, which include Advanced Protein Complex, Pre-Workout Booster and Thermogenic Fat Burner, among others are designed to support an active and healthy lifestyle. The brand’s flagship product is Xenergy (pronounced zen-er-gy) –the official energy drink of the Ultimate Fighting Championship® (UFC®). Launched in 2006, Xenergy is the first energy drink created by a nutrition company and the fastest growing brand in its category. Xenergy is a sugar-free, zero-calorie beverage that is made with all-natural flavors and colors. Xenergy energy beverages are available in Frostberry Blast, Cran Razz, Fruit Punch, Mango Guava, Blu Pomegranate, Cherry Lime, Tangerine and Melon Mayhem. The Xenergy family also includes: Xenergy + Lemonade Pineapple and Raspberry and Xenergy + Tea Honey Ginseng and Raspberry Acai. Xenergy + Hydration Grape and Tropical Punch non-caffeinated hydration beverages fortified with electrolytes and a blend of B vitamins.

Find these and other sports nutrition products from XYIENCE online at www.xyience.com, or at a retailer near you. Or connect with XYIENCE on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.