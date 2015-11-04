SodaStream Partners with American Diabetes Association to Promote Calorie-Free Beverage Consumption

MOUNT LAUREL, NEW JERSEY (November 3, 2015) – SodaStream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA), the leading global manufacturer and distributor of home sparkling water makers, announced today that it will be a National Stop Diabetes® sponsor of the American Diabetes Association, in a strategic effort to encourage healthy beverage choices. This strategic alliance recognizes both entities’ commitment to Stop Diabetes, the 7th leading cause of death in the United States.

Nearly 30 million children and adults in the United States have diabetes. Another 86 million Americans have prediabetes and are at risk for developing Type 2 diabetes. The American Diabetes Association is leading the fight to end diabetes and its deadly consequences, while also fighting for people with diabetes.

“SodaStream is proud to be the first national beverage company to team up with the American Diabetes Association,” explained Daniel Birnbaum, CEO ofSodaStream. “Consumers around the globe are searching for better-for-you flavors and seeking out alternatives to sugary beverages now more than ever. We’re extremely humbled and proud that our calorie-free flavors will include the American Diabetes Association “Stop Diabetes” logo. We are delighted to be able to address the community of consumers with diabetes with exciting beverages that do not compromise on taste,” added Birnbaum.

“It’s the small everyday decisions that people make that add up to a healthier lifestyle,” said David Marrero, PhD, President, Health Care and Education, American Diabetes Association.” Dr. Marrero continued, “When it comes to making beverage choices, the American Diabetes Association recommends consumption of zero calorie or very low calorie drinks, with water being the most recommended choice. On behalf of the Association, we welcome the support ofSodaStream around our education efforts.”

In conjunction with American Diabetes Month® (ADM), throughout the month of November; SodaStream, will support the Association to raise awareness as part of their Eat Well, America!SM campaign. As part of the relationship, SodaStream will support the American Diabetes Association’s National Healthy Lunch Day SM. SodaStream is recognized as a supporter of the Healthy Lunch Day SM initiative, which takes place annually on the third Tuesday in November.

National Healthy Lunch Day SM raises awareness about the need to make healthy choices at lunchtime. This day will ignite a dialogue about the importance of healthy eating and move the country towards healthier lunch habits on November 17 and beyond. Consumers and companies will be asked to promote the importance of good nutrition as part of a healthy lifestyle and help people make better food (and beverage) choices.

The American Diabetes Association’s inaugural National Healthy Lunch Day SM is offering a free, easy-to-use e-toolkit that provides a wealth of scalable ideas, tips, lunch-themed activities and more ways to help companies and organizations inspire, encourage and empower employees and communities to have a healthy lunch. SodaStream will provide better-for-you beverage recipes, machines, flavors and giveaways.

The strategic sponsorship of the Association by SodaStream will consist of working with health and wellness practitioners, nutritionists, registered dieticians and other influencers in the space, to raise awareness about health and wellness. To learn more, please visit sodastreamusa.com or diabetes.org.

About SodaStream

SodaStream is the world’s leading manufacturer and distributor of Sparkling Water Makers, which enable consumers to easily transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water in seconds. By making ordinary water more exciting and fun to drink, SodaStream helps consumers drink more water. Sparkling Water Makers offer a highly differentiated and innovative solution to consumers of bottled and canned carbonated soft drinks. The products promote health and wellness, are environmentally friendly, cost effective, and are customizable and fun to use. Products are available at more than 70,000 retail stores across 45 countries, including 15,000 retail stores in the United States. To learn more about how SodaStream makes water exciting and follow SodaStream on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and YouTube, visit www.sodastream.com.