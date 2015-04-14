Temple Turmeric Launches Matcha Latte and Mexican Chocolate Super Blends in Whole Foods

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Temple Turmeric™, formerly Tumeric – Elixir of Life, purveyor of the world’s first and finest family of turmeric-based beverages, today announced two exclusive additions to its new Super Blend line for Whole Foods Market: Matcha Latte and Mexican Chocolate. The new Super Blends each feature a modern twist on more traditional flavors, and are crafted with coconut milk and hemp milk to help maximize the full potential of the brand’s proprietary organic Hawaiian Oana Turmeric™ in each bottle. Each new blend is designed to support a positive inflammation response and share soulful health and an energy of awareness for the body as Temple.

“Our new Super Blends are a satiating experience that fuse conscious decadence with on-trend ingredients. Each variety is designed to honor the body through the best in drinkable turmeric nutrition,” said Daniel Sullivan, founder of Temple Turmeric. “We’re so grateful to partner with Whole Foods Market and to be able to continue to spread the mission of supporting the health and well-being of the world.”

Temple Turmeric’s new Super Blends feature dairy-free fusions of synergistic, whole-food ingredients like raw honey, cardamom, and plant-based fats from coconut milk and hemp milk that help increase the functionality and bioavailability of curcumin, the active compound in turmeric.

Matcha Latte Super Blend features Japanese ceremonial-grade matcha from shade-grown green tea leaves harvested at the peak of nutrition and blended with smooth hemp and coconut milks.

features Japanese ceremonial-grade matcha from shade-grown green tea leaves harvested at the peak of nutrition and blended with smooth hemp and coconut milks. Mexican Chocolate Super Blend combines deeply rich cacao with a delicious cinnamon and cayenne kick for a decadent and classic spiced beverage.

The new flavors join existing Super Blend options: Bullet Brew Turkish Coffee and Turmeric Golden Mylk. Like all Temple Turmeric elixirs, the new Super Blend line is high-pressure processed, Non-GMO Project Verified, and contains at least 13 grams of organic Hawaiian Oana Turmeric per bottle, which is compassionately grown exclusively for the company by family-owned and -operated farms in the nutrient enriched volcanic soil of Hawaii.

“At Whole Foods Market, our shoppers look to us for the highest quality, best tasting products that they simply can’t find anywhere else, so we’re excited to offer Temple Turmeric’s newest additions exclusively for them,” said Dwight Richmond, Whole Foods Market global grocery purchasing coordinator. “They’re a great grab-and-go choice for our active, health-conscious shoppers, and they taste great too.”

Temple Turmeric has also partnered with Whole Foods Market’s Local Producer Loan Program (LPLP), which provides low-interest loans to independent local farmers and food artisans to further spread the company’s mission to make the world a more healthy and mindful place.

Temple Turmeric’s Matcha Latte Super Blend and Mexican Chocolate Super Blend are available in Whole Foods Market locations nationwide with a suggested retail price of $6.99 per 12-ounce bottle. For more information, visit your local Whole Foods Market orTempleTurmeric.com.

About Temple Turmeric

Temple Turmeric™ (formerly Tumeric – Elixir of Life) is the purveyor of the world’s first and finest family of turmeric-based beverages, designed to support a positive inflammation response and share soulful health and an energy of awareness for the body as Temple. Featuring at least 13 grams of organic Hawaiian Oana Turmeric™, a proprietary varietal of turmeric grown in the nutrient enriched volcanic soils of Hawaii, each bottle is high-pressure processed and Non-GMO Project Verified. Beverage lines include Turmeric Elixirs, Super Blends and PurePRANA Super Tonic. Temple Turmeric promotes stewardship of our world by supporting local charities, partnering with family-owned and -operated organic farms, operating out of a LEED-certified distribution facility and powering the production facility with renewable resources. Learn more at TempleTurmeric.com and Facebook, Twitterand Instagram.