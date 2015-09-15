Temple Turmeric Launches Pure Fire Cider and Holiday Spiced Lassi Flavors at Whole Foods

NEW YORK (Sept. 2, 2015) – Temple Turmeric™, purveyor of the world’s first and finest turmeric-based beverages, today unveiled two new seasonal offerings inspired by ancient recipes and powered by the brand’s proprietary Hawaiian Oana Turmeric™: Pure Fire Cider Super Tonic and Holiday Spiced Lassi Culture Blend. Each recipe is designed to help support positive inflammation response and balance the body’s digestive system with vegan probiotics. With a respect for authentic, time-honored traditions coupled with modern nutritional knowledge and ingredients, these seasonal offerings help support immunity and digestive health, to achieve soulful wellness.

“The holiday season evokes feelings of happiness from the togetherness of celebrating the convergence of past and present. We wanted our new offerings to embody these sentiments while delivering a way for all to achieve balance from the inside out,” said Daniel Sullivan, CEO and founder of Temple Turmeric. “Our Pure Fire Cider and Holiday Spiced Lassi manifest the physical and spiritual warmth of this time of year, while still packing the nourishing turmeric ka-pow that people have come to love about Temple Turmeric.”

Temple Turmeric Pure Fire Cider Super Tonic and Holiday Spiced Lassi Culture Blend are formulated with seasonally-inspired ingredients like apple cider vinegar, orange oil, cinnamon and cardamom, plus vegan probiotics to help balance and strengthen digestive health.* Like all other Temple Turmeric beverages, the new offerings are also formulated with symphonic adaptogens to help maximize the bioavailability of curcumin, the active component in turmeric responsible for positive inflammation response. Product details include:

Pure Fire Cider Super Tonic – Prepared for hundreds of years by herbalists, fire cider is deeply rooted in folklore and tradition. This modern take boasts tart, fiery apple cider vinegar, heat-stimulating ghost pepper, horseradish and ginger – all balanced by the delicate sweetness of orchard-fresh apple cider – plus 1 billion CFU per serving of vegan probiotics to support immune system function and balance the body’s digestive system.* Each bottle offers 10g of proprietary Hawaiian Oana Turmeric to support positive inflammation response while warming the mind, body and spirit. MSRP: $3.99 per 10 fl. oz. bottle.

Holiday Spiced Lassi Cultured Blend – Inspired by a traditional Ayurvedic recipe that’s been enjoyed for centuries during celebrations (or “Utsatva” in Hindi), this enlightened vegan preparation is brimming with mango, coconut milk, quinoa, hemp and holiday-inspired ingredients like tart cranberry, sweet fiber-rich dates, spicy cardamom and more for a lush take on the classic. Hawaiian Oana Turmeric supports positive inflammation response, while the addition of vegan probiotics help balance in the body’s digestive system and support immune system function.* MSRP: $4.99 per 12 fl. oz. bottle.

Pure Fire Cider and Holiday Spiced Lassi are high-pressure processed (HPP), BPA-free and Non-GMO Project Verified. Both beverages will be available exclusively at Whole Foods Market nationwide this fall.

“The holidays are a special time of year, and every season we search far and wide to find the most unique offerings that blend the latest in whole food wellness with pioneering ingredients our customers can trust,” said Dwight Richmond, Whole Foods global grocery purchasing coordinator. “Temple Turmeric’s new seasonal beverages perfectly embody this conscious approach to health and optimal wellness in an approachable way that we think shoppers will be excited to celebrate.”

Temple Turmeric Pure Fire Cider Super Tonic and Holiday Spiced Lassi Cultured Blend join the brand’s existing product line, including Super Lights, Elixirs, Super Blends and PurePRANA Super Topic. Temple Turmeric beverages are available at Whole Foods Market and other grocery stores nationwide. For additional information, please visit www.TempleTurmeric.com.

About Temple Turmeric

Temple Turmeric™ (formerly Tumeric – Elixir of Life) is the purveyor of the world’s first and finest family of turmeric-based beverages, designed to support a positive inflammation response and share an energy of awareness for the body as Temple. Featuring between 7-16 grams of organic Hawaiian Oana Turmeric™, a proprietary varietal of turmeric grown in the nutrient enriched volcanic soils of Hawaii, each bottle is high-pressure processed (HPP) and Non-GMO Project Verified. Beverage lines include turmeric Elixirs, Super Blends, Super Lights and PurePRANA Super Tonic. Temple Turmeric promotes stewardship of our world by supporting local charities, partnering with family-owned and -operated organic farms, and offering 100 percent traceability to our farms’ nutrient-enriched volcanic soil, where the proprietary turmeric is grown. Learn more at TempleTurmeric.com and Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.