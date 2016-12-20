Banjo Cold Brew Coffee Plans First-Ever Store Location

Avondale Estates, GA – Banjo Cold Brew Coffee announces their first-ever storefront location, coming soon to Avondale Estates. Banjo’s store location will be a first-of-its-kind in the Atlanta metro area, with a focus on the cold brew side of the business featuring several selections on tap. It will incorporate traditional coffee shop offerings as well, primarily focused on local ingredients and products. It will be located at 38 North Avondale Rd, Avondale, GA. The grand opening will be in January 2017, but a soft opening is likely to happen prior to that in late 2016.

Part of the appeal of a storefront location was to emphasize Banjo’s commitment to sustainable business practices, organic and fair trade coffees, and stellar coffee offerings. There is an opportunity for customers to refill their growlers, and much of the cafe decor utilizes reclaimed materials. All the coffee is locally roasted and ethically sourced by their roaster, Cafe Campesino, in a profound direct trade model that has been developed over the past two decades.

“The Banjo store opening is an organic step for the team after building the brand name and mission over the past couple years. We’re very excited and humbled to increase our footprint in the Atlanta metro area with a store and cafe that will allow us to provide products and our brand experience to customers on a daily basis and make strong community connections,” said Sebastian Kegel, co-owner.

“It’s been a whirlwind but we’ve been prepping for a locally-inspired menu offering both grab n’ go and light breakfast and brunch options, working on a few seasonal iced and nitro coffee selections, and perfecting our latte art, of course” said Billy Atchison, co-owner. “We want this shop to be a place where people feel comfortable, engaged and can see first hand what we’re about. Above anything else, we believe that good coffee should be approachable and accessible.”

Chasidy Atchison states, “Opening a coffee shop was the natural evolution of our business. Our customers wanted it, so we took the next steps to make it happen. Our initial idea, a mobile coffee experience, has morphed into a brick and mortar store, but we certainly aren’t going to stop there. Our ultimate goal is to be the face of regional, cold-brew coffee and get Banjo into the hands of people all over the southeast.”

About The Brew

A libation for the most perceptive of palates. Our artisan-roasted, specialty-grade beans from exotic origins are brewed in cold water for an obscene amount of time (18-24 hours) producing a smooth, naturally tasty beverage:

Notes of natural chocolate/caramel flavors result from the cold brew process

Pitch Black and Sweetly Tuned flavors are currently available in 10oz grab-n-go and 32oz Howlers

At least 67% less acidic than hot brewed

Mixes great in recipes and cocktails

All-natural, non-GMO, vegan, gluten free, and lactose free

Uses only 100% Organic, fair trade, and shade grown bean

Grinds are repurposed into body scrubs and recycled for compost

Can be served over ice or heated

Banjo feels responsible to your taste buds, the environment, and to others. Brewed and bottled locally with loving care, Banjo launched March 2015 at area farmers markets in Atlanta, with an overwhelmingly positive reception. Plans for expansion into additional markets, as well as, increasing product availability in stores, are currently underway. More information on the coffee, events where you can meet the Banjo team and sample the product, as well as retail locations all can be found at http://www.banjocoldbrew.com/.

About Banjo Cold Brew

Banjo Cold Brew Coffee began in 2015, combining a love of coffee with a responsible business model. Based on the east side of Atlanta, Banjo creates organic, fair-trade, small-batch cold brew coffee with sustainability always at the forefront. Current offerings include: Pitch Black, a well rounded brew that’s fruit forward with a caramel finish and complex, robust flavors; and Sweetly Tuned, a crisp South American coffee with a dash of cane sugar, revealing citrus notes and sweet cocoa. You can also pick up a refreshing glass of our signature nitrogen infused (or Nitro) coffee served on tap at any of our 10 farmers markets, as well as, music festivals and select restaurants throughout Atlanta. Also, our 10 and 32 ounce bottles can be found at both specialty grocers and larger chains (Whole Foods, Kroger) in the Atlanta area.

Working with Café Campesino, Georgia’s first and only 100% fair trade organic coffee company located in Americus, GA, each coffee is specifically roasted to harness the beans full potential in the cold brew process. The beans are then brewed in filtered water for 24 hours making the coffee smooth, flavorful, less acidic, and higher in caffeine. Each barrel is taste-tested for quality and consistency.

Though Banjo is expanding, our Southern centricity and local focus keeps us grounded. Looking forward, we are excited to open Georgia’s first non-alcoholic brewery in fall 2016, and develop more flavors and styles of cold brew coffee.