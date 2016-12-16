BevNET Podcast Ep. 38: Mouthwatering Innovation? FoodMinds Says It’s In the Can.

In this edition of the BevNET Podcast, the team is joined by Grant Prentice, the vice president of strategic insights for FoodMinds, a food nutrition communications and consulting firm. FoodMinds advises food and beverage clients on ways to enhance business and marketing efforts through scientific research and public policy efforts.

Prentice and FoodMinds this year completed research and insights work on behalf of the Can Manufacturers Institute and as part of our discussion, he revealed and explained findings on how packaging can impact beverage drinkers’ experiences and reinforce or complement beverage brand equities.