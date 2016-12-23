BevNET Podcast Ep. 39: What Happens at BevNET Live…

It took us a couple of weeks to recover from the biggest BevNET Live conference yet, but in this edition of the podcast, we reflected on the three-day event, which was held from Dec. 4-6 in Santa Monica, Calif. With over 600 attendees and more than 150 beverage brands represented at the show, BevNET Live Winter 2016 showcased the breadth of cutting-edge trends and innovative beverage concepts, including many that appeared on the main stage during New Beverage Showdown 12. We discussed some of these nascent trends and their potential for mainstream adoption. We also examined the traction of well-capitalized ideas like high-tech cold-pressed juicing system Juicero and Ripple, a line of pea protein-infused, plant-based milks, whose founders presented at BevNET Live.