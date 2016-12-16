Boulevard Brewing Hires Former Zevia VP of Marketing

Boulevard Brewing Company has hired former Zevia executive Natalie Gershon as the Kansas City brewery’s new vice president of marketing.

Gershon served as VP of marketing for Zevia, a brand of zero-calorie sodas sweetened with stevia, from October 2010 through July 2016. She replaces Jeremy Ragonese, who left the company in July after a decade as the director of marketing, to takeover as the chief marketing officer with Uinta Brewing in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Gershon will be tasked with leading the brewery’s marketing initiatives and defining its overall strategy while working with the sales team of Boulevard’s parent company, Duvel Moortgat USA, to push Boulevard’s beer in its 37-state distribution footprint.

“Natalie brings a wealth of experience, creativity, and an infectious energy,” Duvel Moortgat USA president Jeff Krum said in a press release. “We’re fortunate to have an excellent marketing team in place – with Natalie’s leadership and vision, I’m confident they will accomplish great things.”

Gershon, who moved to Kansas City in the summer, has been on the job for about two weeks, said Boulevard spokeswoman Julie Weeks.

“We’re super excited about her previous experience in the beverage world,” Weeks told Brewbound “She’s already been bringing great strategy and ideas in the short time she’s been here.”