Califia Farms Launches Ecommerce Platform

LOS ANGELES, CA, NOVEMBER 16, 2016 – Califia Farms today launched its direct-to-consumer ecommerce platform at CalifiaFarms.com. Now, over 47 of its innovative and delicious Almond milks, RTD cold brew coffees and California-sourced juices are available for online ordering.

“Making sure everyone has easy access to our products – no matter where they live – is another step in making good on our ‘Califia Loves You Back’ promise,” said Califia Farms CEO and Founder Greg Steltenpohl. “Though our products can be found on 36,000 retail shelves across the country, we still hear from consumers who lack coverage in their area, have trouble locating specific items, or find popular items sold out. By creating an easy-to-use ecommerce platform, with a sophisticated refrigeration component, we are furthering our mission of making premium and delicious, plant-powered beverages accessible to all.”

The ecommerce program not only minimizes the distance between company and consumer by meeting Califia customers where they are, on mobile and social, but also will ultimately integrate with retailer ecommerce programs – to spread the ‘Califia Love’.

“Convenient online access to food and beverages is what shoppers have come to expect: it is estimated that US ecommerce CPG attributed sales will grow to about $36 billion annually by 2018, representing about 50% of sector growth, ” said Arnulfo Ventura, Califia Farms’ VP of Business Development. “We believe the ‘unlock’ of our perishable portfolio in online will not only serve as the foundational structure of our ecommerce marketplace, but also further our mission of being the enduring food and beverage company of the future.”

True to the company’s deep digital bond with its consumers, the consumer voice is integrated throughout the new platform, through user reviews and user-generated content. Said Cory Lopez, Califia Farms Consumer Marketing Manager: “Our approach to social has always been to share, not sell. Our ecommerce platform reframes how sharing — through content, conversation and community engagement — can create valuable consumer experiences that ultimately convert to ecommerce sales. Expect new, exciting connectivity between our social audience and ecommerce throughout 2017.”

Products will initially be available for order in the US by the case at http://www.califiafarms.com.

About Califia Farms

Founded in 2010 and headed by beverage visionary Greg Steltenpohl, Los Angeles-based Califia Farms is one of the fastest-growing natural beverage companies in the U.S. The company is leading the way in the plant-based food and beverage revolution, creating innovative, healthy and great-tasting premium beverages that make it easy for consumers to go ‘plant-powered’ and live dairy-free, without compromise. The company also leads the next wave of coffee innovation and is the best-selling cold brew coffee brand in the natural channel. In 2015, Califia Farms was named “Brand of the Year” by BevNet, and a “Breakout Brand” by Beverage World.