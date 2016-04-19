CytoSport Launches Muscle Milk Protein Smoothie Yogurt Shakes and Coffee House Protein Shakes

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., April 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ — CytoSport, Inc., one of leading sports nutrition companies and maker ofMuscle Milk® premium protein products, announced today that the brand’s core lineup of Muscle Milk® ready to drink shakes now feature updated nutritional profiles and redesigned packaging. These nutritional updates include simplified ingredient statements, the elimination of soy, reduced sugar and a 40 percent reduction in fat in its Genuine varieties. The brand’s refreshed products maintain their exceptional taste while offering consumers solutions for their daily protein needs.

The Muscle Milk® brand is also unveiling two new innovative products: Muscle Milk® Protein Smoothie yogurt shakes and Muscle Milk® Coffee House protein shakes. Muscle Milk® Protein Smoothie yogurt shakes are made with Greek-style yogurt — an exciting new offering in the protein category. The company’s new Muscle Milk® Coffee House protein shakes will launch this spring and feature coffee as a primary ingredient. The Muscle Milk® Coffee House protein shakes also deliver 20 grams of protein and include caffeine content similar to a cup of coffee. These new offerings create options for everyday consumers looking to complement their on-the-go needs for protein both inside and outside of the gym.

“Innovation is essential to our company and we are excited to roll out a new and improved look for our brand while also introducing some very compelling and unique new products within the health and nutrition category,” said Greg N. Longstreet, president and chief executive officer of CytoSport, Inc. “We recognize that everyone’s protein needs are different, and we must provide products that complement today’s lifestyles. Protein is fundamental to helping individuals live and perform better, and we are pleased that these new products will help consumers elevate everyday performance.”

To feature these new items, the Muscle Milk® brand is relaunching their website, www.musclemilk.com. The site will also offer education, insights and exclusive content.

ABOUT CYTOSPORT, INC. CytoSport, Inc. is among the most trusted and recognized sports nutrition and functional beverage companies in the United States. As the maker of MUSCLE MILK®, MONSTER MILK® and CYTOMAX® brands, CytoSport, Inc. is dedicated to providing premium protein products that elevate everyday performance for every body. Our portfolio serves the needs of elite athletes, active lifestylists and weekend warriors with a wide-range of innovative protein-enhanced solutions that taste great and appeal to evolving consumer demands. The company is a trusted partner with storied collegiate athletic programs, world-class professional athletes, and elite training facilities. All CytoSport, Inc. powder products are NSF Certified for Sport® ensuring their safety and freedom of banned substances. In 2014, Fast Company listed us as one of the world’s top 10 most innovative companies in fitness. CytoSport, Inc. was also named one of CircleUp25’s 2013 most innovative companies for consumer brands (specifically the MUSCLE MILK® brand) by Forbes magazine. The company was founded in 1998 by the Pickett family, acquired by Hormel Foods Corporation in 2014, and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif.