Download BevNET’s 2016 Natural Products Expo East Show Planner

Natural Products Expo East returns to the Baltimore Convention Center next week, and as always, BevNET will be on hand to cover and report on innovation, new products and trends. Showcasing nearly 200 beverage-related exhibitors, the event is one of the leading venues to see and sample all-natural and organic products.

For those attending the show, we’ve created a handy printable Expo East 2016 Show Planner, which includes a comprehensive list of beverage exhibitors listed both alphabetically and by booth number.

If you miss this year’s Expo East, not to worry: BevNET will provide instant coverage on social media along with print and video stories in the days to follow. For minute-by-minute updates from the Expo floor, be sure to follow our daily reporting on Twitter @BevNET and @BevNETCraven, as well as on Instagram and Facebook.

WHEN: September 21-24, 2016

WHERE: Baltimore Convention Center, Baltimore, MD

WHO: Brokers, Distributors, Importers & Exporters and Retailers

WHY: Product demonstrations and samples, educational seminars, workshops, and special events.

EXHIBITION FLOOR SHOW HOURS:

Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sat. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m

BevNET’s coverage of Natural Products Expo East 2015 is sponsored by The Maple Guild and ROAR Organic