H2rOse Brings Flower Flavors to Hydration

Los Angeles, CA — H2rOse is an all natural, ready to drink, rose water beverage infused with saffron and other natural ingredients that hydrate while also providing additional health benefits. At only 60 calories per bottle, H2rOse is perfect for the health conscious consumer without compromising on flavor.

The family recipe dates back to ancient times as a natural remedy that supports many functions. Rose water helps to enhance mood and soothe the mind while the infusion of saffron helps to ease digestion, curb appetite and reduce anxiety.

“I love drinking H2rOse because it acts as a natural mood enhancer when I need a little pick-me-up”, said Ashley Sanders, an H2rOse customer. “I am very active so staying hydrated is an important part of my daily routine. My kids love it too! I used to be addicted to drinking diet sodas, but after reading about the harmful effects I switched to H2rOse. I instantly felt my mood change and my skin is much healthier. I guess rose water really works! The flavors are all delicious but Mango is my favorite.”

H2rOse comes in four delicious flavors including Peach, Mixed Berry, Apple and Mango. Customers can purchase a variety pack of all flavors at www.drinkh2rose.com. H2rOse is also available for purchase at select stores across the nation.

About H2rOse

H2rOse is a specialty beverage uniquely made of rose water, saffron and other natural ingredients. Rose water helps to enhance your mood; it aids with the relief of occasional nervous tensions and soothes the mind. Rose water is also known to help with a better quality sleep. Saffron which also dates back to ancient times is another natural remedy that supports many functions. Saffron eases digestion, soothes irritated stomachs, enhances your mood, reduces occasional anxiety and compulsive desires to eat. The combination of both of these distinct ingredients and the crisp, light and refreshing taste of H2rOse provides you with a beautiful beverage that will allow you to reap the benefits of health and beauty from within.