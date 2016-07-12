Muscle Milk Debuts Coffee House Protein Shakes

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., July 12, 2016 /PRNewswire/ — CytoSport, Inc., one of the leading sports nutrition companies and maker of MUSCLE MILK® premium protein products, today launched its new MUSCLE MILK® Coffee House ready to drink product line, combining high quality protein and caffeine into three delicious coffee-inspired flavors: Vanilla Latte, Cafe Latte and Mocha Latte.

The shakes are available in 11 oz Tetra four-packs and contain 20 grams of high quality protein, 120 mg of caffeine and are gluten and sugar free. With enough caffeine equal to a cup of coffee, they are a portable solution to get a boost of energy and daily protein.

“This new innovation highlights our commitment to providing protein solutions for every body,” said Greg N. Longstreet, president and chief executive officer of CytoSport, Inc. “Coffee House complements a variety of lifestyles and offers a great-tasting, on-the-go solution for protein throughout the day.”

ABOUT CYTOSPORT, INC.

CytoSport, Inc. is among the most trusted and recognized sports nutrition and functional beverage companies in the United States. As the maker of MUSCLE MILK®, MONSTER MILK® and CYTOMAX® brands, CytoSport, Inc. is dedicated to providing premium protein products that elevate everyday performance for every body. Our portfolio serves the needs of elite athletes, active lifestylists and weekend warriors with a wide-range of innovative protein-enhanced solutions that taste great and appeal to evolving consumer demands. The company is a trusted partner with storied collegiate athletic programs, world-class professional athletes, and elite training facilities. All CytoSport, Inc. powder products are NSF Certified for Sport® ensuring their safety and freedom of banned substances. In 2014, Fast Company listed us as one of the world’s top 10 most innovative companies in fitness. CytoSport, Inc. was also named one of CircleUp25’s 2013 most innovative companies for consumer brands (specifically the MUSCLE MILK® brand) by Forbes magazine. The company was founded in 1998 by the Pickett family, acquired by Hormel Foods Corporation in 2014, and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif.