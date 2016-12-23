People Moves: Hain Celestial Announces Executive Appointments

Hain Celestial Announces Executive Appointments

Hain Celestial announced a number of new names in high positions earlier this month, including new Chief Operating Officer Gary W. Tickle, who has previously served in a variety of executive roles at Nestlé Group. Most recently, Tickle was President and CEO of Nestle Infant Nutrition North America, overseeing Gerber and Nestlé brands.

Former Kraft Foods Inc. manufacturing and procurement manager Jerome Erskin joins Hain as Chief Supply Chain Officer. James Fay, former senior vice president of global sales for Nature’s Path Foods, joins Hain as Chief Customer Officer.

As well, Leah Dunmore joins Hain as Vice President of Marketing for Better-for-You Pantry, bringing experience from her tenure as vice president of U.S. soup at Campbell Soup Company and as marketing director for M&M’s Business at Mars Chocolate, North America.

Former Pabst CEO Now Heads Hollandia

John Cochran, the former CEO of Pabst Brewing Company, alkaline water brand AQUAhydrate and most recently Ole Smoky Distillery, has joined employee-owned lettuce producer Hollandia Produce, L.P. as its new CEO. Cochran began the new position on Nov. 14, Yahoo reports, joining the company as Hollandia begins plans to accelerate growth in 2017.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to work with the Hollandia Produce family,” said Cochran. “They have done an amazing job growing the hydroponic lettuce market to what it is today. Our plans for the future are very exciting, and we look forward to partnering with our customers as the category captain for living greens.”

Cochran assumes the role from Hollandia founder Pete Overgaag, who will remain as Executive Vice President of Innovation and Corporate Strategy.

Top Note Tonic Hires Former Heineken VP

George Simpson leaves his role as vice president at Heineken in Amsterdam to become the chief sales and marketing officer for Top Note Tonic, which produces a premium line of artisan mixers.

Simpson brings more than 20 years of experience in the beverage industry with him to the young Wisconsin-based company, founded in 2014 by fellow industry veteran Mary Pellettieri and Noah Swanson.

“I’m thrilled to join Top Note Tonic,” Simpson said. “The premium mixer market is a dynamic category that’s poised for growth and I look forward to helping Top Note fulfill its vast potential to capitalize on the consumer movement to craft cocktails and beverages. I have a clear focus on expanding the Top Note footprint and continuing to provide a compelling portfolio of products that delights consumers while expanding to a variety of formats.”

Mix 1 Life Announces New VP of Global Convenience Sales

Mix 1 Life announced Henry Thomas as the new Vice President of Global Convenience Sales last week. Thomas brings with him 24 years of convenience sales experience including tenures as the President of Edge Convenience, VP of National Sales at BPI Technologies and positions in retail execution for Exxon, Circle K and Chevron.

“We are extremely excited to have Henry join the Mix 1 team. His considerable category management and sales leadership expertise will add significant value to the Company’s efforts to deliver profitable revenue growth while growing the current global convenience sales channel. Mr. Thomas’ experience, represents a major step forward for the Company’s sales capabilities,” said Jerry Dellaportas, CEO of Mix 1 Life, Inc.

Jaeger Leaves, John Lennon Appointed Interim CEO of C. Mondavi & Family

Following the departure of CEO Mike Jaeger, the C. Mondavi & Family board of directors appointed John Lennon as interim president and CEO of the wine company effective Dec. 2.

Lennon has previously served roles as president, CEO, general manager and marketing vice president at companies including International Beverage Holdings, Pabst Brewing Company, INBEV, Pyramid Breweries, XYIENCE and Nestlé.

Jaeger’s departure comes as the company begins a five-year strategic growth plan in 2017.

“I’m proud of the foundation that the company has set for its future growth. I wish the family and employees much success moving forward,” Jaeger said.