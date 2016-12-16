Project Juice Chef Sascha Weiss Launches Bottled Soups

SAN FRANCISCO (Dec. 16, 2016) – Project Juice, the fast-growing, certified organic, cold-pressed juice and clean food company, is excited to launch its vegan bottled soups, handcrafted by Project Juice’s Director of Product Development, Chef Sascha Weiss. The bottled soups are available for delivery nationwide, as well at Project Juice locations in the Bay Area and Southern California.

The plant-powered, high fiber and gluten-free soups – Chickpea Kale and Spiced Carrot – represent a continued evolution for Project Juice, which is constantly innovating in-line with its mission to develop recipes and products aimed at keeping its community healthy and feeling awesome. Great for any time of the day, these nutritious and flavorful soups are packed with protein and fiber, and can be enjoyed gently warmed in a bowl or chilled, straight from the bottle, making them a perfect on-the-go meal.

“Our new bottled, cooked soups add variety to Project Juice’s cleanse offerings, as well as give us the opportunity to offer a whole new food option brimming with nourishment and warmth in a delicious bowl — or bottle — of soup,” Weiss said. “These soups were inspired by some of my favorite flavor profiles, including the interesting and unique blends of Moroccan and Mediterranean cuisine.”

Creamy and rich in fiber, the Chickpea Kale bottled soup is a savory blend of chickpeas and kale, with a hint of garlic, lemon and fresh thyme. The all-organic ingredients include chickpeas, vegetable stock, kale, onion, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, thyme, cumin, coriander, cayenne and sea salt.

The high fiber blend of the Spiced Carrot bottled soup is the perfect mix of sweet and savory, with a hint of spice at the finish. The all-organic ingredients include carrot, vegetable stock, tomato, coconut milk, onion, garlic, ginger, maple syrup, sunflower oil, lemon juice, brown mustard seed, fennel seed, caraway, sea salt and black pepper.

Project Juice’s plant-powered, gluten-free, organic bottled soups are available for purchase at all Project Juice locations (locations here) and online for delivery nationwide. For more information or to order, visit http://www.projectjuice.com/juices/spiced-carrot-soup and http://www.projectjuice.com/juices/chickpea-kale-soup.

About Project Juice:

Project Juice began as our personal “project” to energize our bodies with superior nutrition. Our interest in cold-pressed juicing and elevating the quality of our food began by necessity, from our own struggles with food allergies and sensitivities. Our interest quickly became a passion after experiencing the undeniable benefits of consuming an organic diet, rooted in clean food and powerful cold-pressed juices. Today, Project Juice helps thousands live their best lives, by developing and delivering the highest quality cold-pressed juice and clean food, through sustainable methods. We are the West Coast’s rapidly growing, certified organic, non-GMO, cold-pressed juice and clean food company. We cater to a devoted clientele, who range from front-page celebrities and nationally acclaimed fitness experts, to multitasking parents and busy professionals. For more information, visit www.projectjuice.com. For the latest health and wellness news, visit www.ritualwellness.projectjuice.com.