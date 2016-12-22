Vuka Natural Energy Drinks Releases 2016 Recap

SAN DIEGO – December 22, 2016 — Vuka Natural Energy Drinks has issued a year end recap indicating a very strong growth year in 2016. Vuka saw their packaging change from screw-top bottles to 16oz cans hit the shelves in June 2016, and attribute the new packaging along with a very strong promotional calendar as the main drivers for triple digit growth.

New stores in 2016 included Bales/Lambs Market, Whole Foods Pac Northwest, Market Of Choice, Smart and Final, Zupans, Hornbachers, Cosentino’s, Dierbergs, Pete’s Market, Sunset Foods, New Seasons and Caputo’s Gresh Markets.

“We are poised to have an even stronger 2017 and have several significant chains that we’ve been talking to,” said Darian Bregman, founder and CEO.

“Our social media presence has been increasing,” said founder and CMO Alexia Bregman, “We’re really pleased with the direction that our marketing is taking. We have several new campaigns planned for 2017 and are excited to launch those in the New Year”.

Vuka’s strongest growth regions were the Northeast and Southwest regions where Vuka’s goal to provide energy drink consumers with an alternative to the chemical filled offerings really seemed to resonate with those markets. Vuka is available nationally in a host of stores. Visit http://www.vuka.com/find-us/ for stores and to purchase online.

About Vuka

Vuka Natural Energy Drinks is a natural energy drink line available in four unique flavors. The mission of the company is to create beverages that make natural the new normal by encouraging consumers to “wake up to what’s inside”.