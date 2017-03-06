Agua Brands Launching New Flavors for Agua Fruit Essence

BETHPAGE, NY (March 6, 2017) — Agua Brands is excited to announce two new flavors for its Agua Fruit Essence line, Blueberry Coconut and Watermelon. Lemon Cucumber, Lime Mint Mojito, Peach Mango and Orange Pineapple flavors complete the 6-flavor lineup of naturally flavored, electrolyte-enhanced water with zero calories, zero sugars and zero sweeteners.

Agua Brands has also moved this line into its proprietary 20 oz bottle, mirroring the look and feel of the 20 oz Agua Active Hydration line, and offering 25% more product to the consumer at the same price point. Neon label colors and clear, simple messaging complete the clean modern look of the product, and help to communicate the impactful flavor and electrolyte content of this product.

“As our brand continues to build momentum with retail and distribution, we want to offer more value and flavor profiles as we continue in our expansion,” said founder Carol Dollard.

The company’s decision to launch its new Fruit Essence packaging and flavors in alignment with its rapid West Coast expansion was a strategic plan to continue to build West Coast success.

About Agua Brands

Agua Brands was launched by founder Dr. Carol Dollard, Ph.D., former Chief Operating Officer of Glacéau (vitaminwater), and former Glacéau CFO Michael Venuti, who serves as President. Dr. Dollard played a primary role in the development creation and ultimate success of Vitamin Water and, prior to that, oversaw worldwide ingredients and flavors at Pepsi-Cola. She and Venuti drew on their experience of enhanced waters and energy drinks to introduce a new beverage category offering maximum hydration for health-minded consumers. Both brands are available in select grocery stores, fresh markets and online at http://www.drinkagua.com. For more information, please visit http://www.drinkagua.com, http://www.Facebook.com/drinkagua or follow Agua Brands on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/drinkagua.