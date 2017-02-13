B-Tea Kombucha Kicks Off Southern California with Statewide Beverage Company

Fair Lawn, NJ (February 13, 2017) — B-Tea Kombucha, a line of shelf stable, raw and organic bottled Kombucha beverages has introduced their unique brand of Kombucha products through an exclusive distribution agreement with Southern California leading beverage distributor Statewide Beverage Company. Last week B-Tea Kombucha announced the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement in New York City with Big Geyser.

“B-Tea Kombucha is proud to have distribution on the east coast and west coast with such formidable distributors,” said Michael Tseytin, B-Tea Kombucha’s Managing Director. “Statewide Beverage Company is a leading beverage distributor in Southern California covering Santa Barbara, Los Angeles through Orange County and all the way to San Diego. We are excited to have them as part of our distribution team.”

Founded in 2011, Statewide has cultivated one of the largest, most efficient and reliable Direct Store Distribution (DSD) networks in Southern California. Headquartered in Los Angeles California with distribution centers in Commerce, San Diego, and Inland Empire Statewide distributes a full line of non-alcoholic beverages in addition to beer, and wine to retailers across Southern California. Their beverage portfolio includes Arizona Iced Tea, Ito En, ALO, Perrier, San Pellegrino, Zico Coconut Water, Nestea, Welch’s and more.

“We are excited to be distributing B-Tea Kombucha,” said Jeff Javidzad, Statewide’s founder and CEO. “We have been unable to enter the Kombucha category, now the fifth largest beverage category in the US, in the past because of the need for refrigerated trucks. B-Tea Kombucha opens up an entirely new upside opportunity for us because it is shelf stable and yet unpasteurized. We believe these factors will help not only increase B-Tea Kombucha’s sales grow but it will also help increase the sales of the entire Kombucha category as we introduce it to new venues.”

“The momentum is building nicely and distributors are very interested in selling B Tea Kombucha,” said Bill Sipper, Managing Partner, Cascadia Managing Brands. “The fact that B Tea Lombucha is shelf stable and unpasteurized opens up new opportunities for distributors who do not have refrigerated trucks.”

Located in Fair Lawn, NJ, B-Tea Kombucha is available in two sizes, 8 ounce and 16 ounce, and is available in 8 flavors: Original, Green Tea, Lemon Balm, Tranquility with Aloe Vera, Serenity with Chamomile, Original with Ginger, Lemonade and Chili Cleanser. All B-Tea Kombucha products are Raw, Organic, and Shelf Stable.

B-Tea Kombucha utilizes the brand management services of Cascadia Managing Brands based out of Ramsey, NJ, to assist with their sales and marketing efforts.

About B-Tea Kombucha

B-Tea Beverage was established to fully explore all the benefits of the revolutionary healthy products. Our team is made up of experts and professionals in the nutrition industry. With all the fame surrounding Kombucha majorly due to its nutritional value, we decided to bring our wealth of experience together to make a very unique brand of Kombucha that is brewed under the most strict guidelines that follow traditional recipes using Pilzen laden water and best organic ingredients available. This is how B-Tea Kombucha was born.

B-Tea Kombucha combines quality ingredients to improve metabolism and cleanse the body of toxins. It consists of natural organic ingredients that help burn your accumulated body fat, enhances your body metabolism, and reduces your feeling of hunger among other benefits without compromising the rich flavorful taste. B-Tea Kombucha is the perfect healthy tea drink.

For more information please visit us at www.btbeverage.com.