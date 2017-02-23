Barracudos to Launch Wellbeing Drinks at International Food and Drink Events

Barracudos is proud to announce its official trade launch at IFE17, introducing the Barracudos brand for the first time, and its sugar-free range of three delicious protein-infused vitamin waters.

Barracudos can be found at stand N2420, where visitors can hear what inspired the Barracudos team to create the most innovative, refreshing and nutritious drinks to hit the wellbeing drinks market this year. IFE attendees are invited to sample all three great tasting flavours; Raspberry & Pomegranate, Coconut & Pineapple and Mango & Peach. Each 500ml bottle has 10g of protein, a hit of B vitamins and only 45 calories.

The new range aims to build a bridge between the wellness and fitness markets, by offering a drink with an optimal balance of vitamins and proteins to support the demands of an active lifestyle for today’s health-conscious consumers.

Barracudas owner and director Fahad Younas, who will be attending IFE from 19 – 22 March said: “The range grew out of a personal frustration at not being able to find a nutritional drink to enjoy on-the-go. For over two years we have been tirelessly developing our wellbeing soft drinks range; perfecting the flavours, the refreshment level and delivering the optimum balance of vitamins and protein to make the best performing product possible. Our sole purpose is to help people make easy health gains with sincere enjoyment, and we are excited to now showcase Barracudos and discuss our distribution-ready product with the industry at IFE17.”

With 47% of consumers considering ‘Healthy Options’ an important factor in their choices, demand is high for nutritious food and drink. However, making healthy choices whilst dealing with an increasingly busy schedule is almost impossible. Barracudos aims to make this balance easier to manage with its range of multipurpose flavoured waters; which taste great, yet deliver essential proteins and vitamins. The 500ml range is convenient for health-conscious customers to drink no matter where they are, be it at home, in the office, in the gym or on the move.

Fahad added: “It’s so easy to grab a great tasting, yet often unhealthy drink when on-the-go. Barracudos drinks bridge the gap between our desire for a refreshing yet sugary high calorie drink; and a nutritional often poor tasting drink which is perceived as healthy.”

With 55% of consumers concerned about the amount of sugar in their diet, Barracudos offers an alternative to other ‘healthy’ drinks on the market. Traditional sports drinks, existing vitamin waters and coconut water contain 17-21% of a person’s recommended daily intake of sugar. Barracudos contains less than 5% sugar, plus the addition of 20% RDI of protein, which these other drinks lack. Traditional sports drinks and coconut waters are also high in calories, holding up to 140 kcal per 500ml. This is 211% more than the 45 kcal found in a 500ml Barracudos drink.

The delicious protein vitamin waters are great for hydration and fighting fatigue, plus great for muscle recovery after a workout. Barracudos makes the power of protein more accessible to all, without the heaviness and additional calories of traditional powder or milk-based protein drinks.

“We confidently believe that our protein and vitamin infused water is the start of a revolution for a higher standard in hydration and nutrition for greater health. Please visit us at stand N2420, and we will be pleased to tell you more.”