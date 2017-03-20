BevNET Hires Technology and Agency Veteran Mike Schneider as CMO

BOSTON — March 17, 2017 — BevNET, the leading source of information and events for growing beverage, food, and craft beer companies today announced that Mike Schneider has been appointed chief marketing officer (CMO). Schneider is reporting directly to BevNET CEO John Craven.

“We have known Mike for a long time and are excited to add his experience, leadership and pure enthusiasm for the spaces we cover,” Craven said. “His skill in building brands, user experiences and awareness will be key to growing our BevNET, Brewbound and Project NOSH communities.”

Schneider is a seasoned executive whose work thrives at the collision of brand, experience and product. He has deep roots in branding, mobile, content and events. Prior to BevNET, Schneider led major rebranding efforts for technology and consumer companies Skyhook and GasBuddy, and he was the CMO of Apptopia. He also spent over eight years in leading Boston advertising agencies Hill Holliday and Allen & Gerritsen leading content, digital innovation and analytics teams. A long-time blogger and thought-leader, Schneider co-wrote Location Based Marketing for Dummies. He is also a passionate craft beer consumer and has lectured in the past on branding for beer companies.

“BevNET is already positioned as the industry leader, so our goal is to simplify and streamline our messaging across our platforms to make it easier for our audience to interact with us while we continue to add more value.” Schneider said. “In the spirit of growth, we are looking at our brands with a critical eye and asking what we can do better.”

“I was fortunate to meet industry leaders and get their thoughts at Expo West and am looking forward to having more in-depth conversations between now and BevNET Live, Brewbound Session and Project NOSH Live.” Schneider added, “I have known and respected this team for a long time. It is a privilege to be here and to be a force to drive things to the next level.”

About BevNET

BevNET.com is the leading beverage-oriented media company producing web sites, events and a print magazine. The company was founded in 1996 by John Craven and has since expanded its coverage and events from beverage to food, under Project NOSH, and beer, with Brewbound. The mission is to offer the best, most comprehensive platform for news coverage, expertise, partnership, networking and support for all members of the community.BevNET brands representatives are often used as sources for media publications looking for industry information and expertise including: the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Detroit Free Press, CNBC and Wired Magazine.BevNET has offices in Watertown, MA, New York, NY, and San Diego, CA.

For press or other inquiries please contact John Craven or Mike Schneider.