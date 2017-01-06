BevNET Podcast Ep. 40: The Trends to Watch in Beverage, Beer and Food

Year two of the BevNET Podcast begins with a discussion on trends to watch in the worlds of non-alcoholic beverages, craft beer and natural foods. In this edition, the podcast team is joined by BevNET editor-in-chief Jeff Klineman and the editors of BevNET’s sister sites, Brewbound’s Chris Furnari and Project NOSH’s Carol Ortenberg, each of whom offered their take on the most pertinent trends and issues within the industries they cover.