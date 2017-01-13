BevNET Podcast Ep. 41: Five Brand Attributes That Spell Success for Whipstich Capital’s Mike Burgmaier

BevNET’s podcast team recently visited with Mike Burgmaier, the co-founder and managing director of Whipstich Capital, an investment bank that provides mergers and acquisitions and private placement advisory services to consumer products companies. In this edition of the podcast, Burgmaier, who’s worked with several fast-growing and high-profile food and beverage brands, including Essentia, Spindrift and KeVita, discussed the current climate for CPG financing, competition for investment dollars and what he views as the key attributes for successful brands.