BevNET Podcast Ep. 46: Why “You’re Your Own Best Salesman”; Protein’s Potential

In this edition of the BevNET Podcast, we’re joined by Michael Schwartz, the co-founder and managing partner of Organic Food Incubator, a shared production facility and resource center for early-stage food and beverage companies. In our conversation with Schwartz, who is also the founder of BAO, a brand of fermented foods and drinks, we delved into the current landscape for start-up brands in metro New York and discuss top-of-mind ingredient and formulations embraced by entrepreneurs in the region. Schwartz also shared his take on effective sales, retail and distribution strategies for new brand owners, including why “you’re your own best salesman.”

Also part of this week’s podcast: a discussion about the surge in protein-infused foods and beverages, including what’s trending in the space and why.