BeyondBrands Prepares Strong Natural Products Expo West Presence

NEW YORK (February 23, 2017) – Natural Products Expo West 2017 is just around the corner, and BeyondBrands, the Collective of natural industry professionals that “Ignites Conscious Innovations,” is planning to make its second year in Anaheim a showcase of its work, its people and its vision for creating better products and a better world.

“Expo West is the one time of year when buyers, retailers, distributors and manufacturers come together in mass to explore new products and working relationships,” says Eric Schnell, Co-Visionary of BeyondBrands who started the venture with his wife Marci Zaroff as a “Conscious Collective” with some of the industry’s most prominent experts and advisors. “Our goal at Expo is to tap our team’s deep network for our clients to open up new opportunities and help make their dreams come true.”

Among the developments BeyondBrands will promote at Expo West are several personnel moves and events that feature BeyondBrands executives.

On the personnel side, Lee Brody, Co-Founder and lead of the company’s marketing practice, has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of BeyondBrands. Joining Brody, is long-time associate Kevin McClafferty, who will serve as a Senior Sales and Distribution Advisor.

Brody and McClafferty first worked together at Marley Beverage Company and together created the fastest-growing beverage start up in recent memory, taking the company from zero to $35 million in less than three years, with distribution in 20 international markets in addition to the U.S. and Canada. McClafferty, who was CEO of Marley, previously served as CEO of Sparkling Ice/Talking Rain and Chief Sales Officer of Bolthouse Farms. He began his career in senior sales roles at Nabisco and Sara Lee. Brody also served as CMO for the Steaz brand, co-founded by Schnell in 2002, as well as holding senior agency positions with Ketchum, Weber Shandwick, and Engauge.

BeyondBrands also is proud to announce that Suzanne McKenzie will be joining the Collective as Co-Founder, Creative Director and Co-Chair of the firm’s Lifestyle vertical along with new Co-Chair Bonnie Dahan. McKenzie has a strong background in brand planning and creative direction for both food and fashion brands. She is the founder of Able Made, an active lifestyle brand of apparel and accessories. Dahan is a best-selling author and founder of VivaTerra, an eco-conscious brand of furniture, home décor, apparel and jewelry products.

“It’s a great honor to join such a like-minded and diverse group like BeyondBrands,” said Dahan. “I’ve dedicated my career to creating and marketing product that looks and functions exceptionally well while respecting resources. To work with BeyondBrands, kindred spirits in that mission in everything they do, is truly a dream come true.”

In addition, BeyondBrands Co-Visionary and Chief Service Officer Eric Schnell will serve as a mentor at Expo West’s annual Pitch-Slam event, a competition for new companies to present their ideas in front of the industry’s most respected leaders. At the same time, Errol Schweizer, BeyondBrands Co-Founder and former VP of Grocery for Whole Foods Market will serve as a judge for the Pitch-Slam. Pitch-Slam participants compete for cash prizes as well as complimentary professional consulting support from professional companies, including BeyondBrands.

“We’re very proud of our team,” adds Schnell. “This is what we envisioned when we created BeyondBrands. Lee’s promotion, the addition of seasoned leaders like Kevin, Suzanne and Bonnie, and Errol and our participation in industry events is a testament to the strength of BeyondBrands and our exceptional team.”

About BeyondBrands

Assembled by Steaz Co-Founder Eric Schnell, and Under the Canopy and MetaWear Founder Marci Zaroff, a team of senior-level natural lifestyle and eco-conscious experts are co-creating the future of full-service executive-level services and brand incubation and acceleration. This Conscious Products Collective, comprised of specialists from the most respected natural and organic food, beverage, fashion, beauty and conscious cannabis/nutraceutical companies to the most recognized consumer brands in the world, passionately and collaboratively delivers results for partners and clients. For more information, visit www.beyondbrands.org.