BeyondBrands Taps Jeremy Adams as Co-Founder and Chief Strategic Officer

NEW YORK (January 18, 2017) – Going into its second full year in business, BeyondBrands, the conscious brand consultancy co-created by natural products standouts Eric Schnell and Marci Zaroff Schnell, has added veteran executive Jeremy Adams as a Co-founder and member of its leadership team. The announcement comes as BeyondBrands prepares for the Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco, January 22 – January 24, 2017.

Adams, an experienced natural products CMO and Harvard MBA, has played key executive roles in the growth of industry leaders GT’s Kombucha and POM Wonderful, among other brands. He has held leadership roles with both manufacturers and management consulting firms including Monitor Deloitte and GameChanger Products. At Unilever Adams served in a global marketing and general management capacity for its most popular brand, Dove Personal Care, driving significant growth and garnering a number of awards for innovation and marketing effectiveness.

“Jeremy is a pro with experience on both the brand and consulting sides of the business,” said Eric Schnell, co-visionary of BeyondBrands. “As we continue to grow, Jeremy’s experience and approach to creating strong, actionable strategies will be pivotal to our clients’ success as well as the evolution of BeyondBrands.”

At BeyondBrands, Adams leads the company’s brand acceleration team with strong strategy and innovation services. He will also support BeyondBrands own growth and expansion with a keen eye to opportunity, growth and collaboration among the company’s vertical industry leaders and senior marketing, branding, finance, sales and operations staff. Additionally, BeyondBrands announced that it will serve as the outsourced management team to drive the growth of Emmy’s Organics, a growing organic, non-GMO, vegan and gluten-free snack brand that distributes a line of superfood cookies. Emmy’s Organics was established in 2009 by Samantha Abrams and Ian Gaffney to offer a clean, healthier alternative to sweet snacks.

“As an emerging smaller brand, we’ve always dreamed of the type of partner that could help us learn and grow,” said Emmy’s Organics Co-founder Samantha Abrams. “BeyondBrands is a perfect match for us with such a strong group of different expertise in our industry. We are excited to be taking our business to the next level with them.”

About BeyondBrands

Assembled by Steaz and I AM Co-founder Eric Schnell, and Under the Canopy and MetaWear Founder Marci Zaroff, a team of senior-level natural lifestyle and eco-conscious experts is co-creating the future of full-service executive-level services and brand incubation and acceleration. This Conscious Products Collective, comprised of specialists from the most respected natural and organic food, beverage, fashion, beauty and conscious cannabis/nutraceutical companies to the most recognized consumer brands in the world, passionately and collaboratively delivers results for partners and clients. For more information, visit www.beyondbrands.org.