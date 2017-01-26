Big Geyser Signs Agreement To Distribute B-Tea Kombucha

Big Geyser, the largest independent non-alcoholic beverage distributor in metro New York, today announced that it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with New Jersey-based B-Tea Kombucha.

Big Geyser will begin distribution of B-Tea, which markets a line of organic, shelf-stable kombucha, in New York City, Long Island, Westchester and Putnam County likely within the next 30 to 60 days, according to Big Geyser COO Jerry Reda. In a call with BevNET, Reda said negotiations between Big Geyser and B-Tea had “been going back and forth” for roughly the last 2-3 months before reaching an agreement.

According to Reda, B-Tea was particularly attractive to Big Geyser because it is shelf-stable. Big Geyser had long been interested in partnering with a kombucha brand, but most kombucha requires refrigeration and the distributor does not have cold trucks. Moreover, he said, the deal with B-Tea gives it an opportunity to grow its portfolio without cannibalizing other brands.

“We’ve looked at other ambient kombuchas and quite frankly for a number of reasons — the quality, the packaging, the pricing structure — they did not really appeal to us,” Reda said. “This product looks good, and tastes good, and we think it has tremendous upside potential.”

Reda also praised B-Tea’s potential to grow as a brand, crediting the company’s willingness to “invest in the marketplace” and create brand awareness.

“The taste, the packaging, and the economics,” Reda said. “That’s where it’s at. Those are the most important issues for us.”

Located in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, B-Tea Kombucha currently sells eight flavors: Original, Green Tea, Lemon Balm, Tranquility with Aloe Vera, Serenity with Chamomile, Original with Ginger, Lemonade, and Chili Cleanser. The drinks come in 8 oz. and 16 oz. bottles.

“Big Geyser is the single strongest distributor in their territories and we are proud to join some of their other incredibly successful brands,” said Michael Tseytin, B-Tea Kombucha’s Managing Director said in a press release. “Between the strength of B-Tea Kombucha and the strength of Big Geyser we believe B-Tea Kombucha will be the next big brand.”