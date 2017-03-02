Bizzy Coffee Launches Organic Coffee Shots

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (February 21st, 2017) – Get Bizzy Inc. launches a new line of Organic Coffee Shots based on consumer demand for a pre-portioned, single-serve version of their #1 best-selling cold brew coffee concentrate. Bizzy Coffee Shots are launching nationally with 200+ NCG member co-ops and are distributed through UNFI beginning 5/17.

Bizzy Coffee Shots are Organic, 0 calorie, sugar-free and come in 3 delicious flavors; Black, Caramel, and Vanilla. Bizzy Coffee Shots are shelf-stable and have a 9 month shelf-life, without the use of preservatives or pasteurization. Bizzy Coffee shots can be sipped like an espresso, shot like an energy shot, and mixed like a traditional cold brew coffee concentrate.

For additional details visit: www.bizzycoffee.com

About Get Bizzy Inc.

Get Bizzy Inc. is the producer of Bizzy Coffee – the #1 selling cold brew coffee on Amazon.