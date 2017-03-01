Blast Your Drink Partners with NutriFusion to Launch Multivitamin Water

NAPLES, FL (March 1, 2017) — Blast Your Drink, LLC has announced it is partnering with NutriFusion® to add twelve essential vitamins from twelve fruits and vegetables to their latest products, Fresh Blast and Vita-Dog. Both products are multivitamin water brands intended for the healthy consumer and pet markets. Fresh Blast utilizes dosing cap technology, or Blast cap technology, to store the natural vitamins and flavors in the cap of the drink. When a consumer is ready to drink their Fresh Blast, they simply peel off the security seal, turn the cap and pound the top of the cap downward, Blasting the all-natural nutrition into the water below. Consumers then shake the bottle for a few seconds and enjoy the most natural multi-vitamin water in the world.

“We were focused on developing a healthy beverage that sourced natural vitamins from fruits and vegetables instead of synthetic vitamins like most other drinks use,” says CEO of Fresh Blast, Bruce Bonham. “We believe our Fresh Blast Multivitamin Water is perfect for kids and adults that want a healthy beverage with real vitamins that tastes delicious!”

NutriFusion, LLC has been producing fruit and vegetable based nutrient blends for food, beverage, supplement, and pet brands since 2008. The partnership with Fresh Blast showcases the uniqueness of the GrandFusion® Twelve Fruit and Vegetable Vitamin Blend. With GrandFusion®, Fresh Blast delivers 12.5% RDA of 12 vitamins per 10 ounce serving including Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, Vitamin K, Vitamin B1 (Thiamine), Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B3 (Niacin), Vitamin B5 (Pantothenic Acid), Vitamin B6, Vitamin B7 (Biotin), Vitamin B9 (Folate).

Myra Mackey, Executive Vice President at NutriFusion®, had this to say, “We are excited to see a multivitamin water using GrandFusion® real food nutrition. The Fresh Blast flavor profiles (Lemon Ginger, Strawberry Banana, Mango Peach, and Coconut) are all fantastic! They put together a complete, healthy beverage with only 1 gram of sugar, 1 carb, 12 vitamins, and only 5 calories. As more brand partners add our nutrients, we hope to see consumers demand companies switch from synthetic alternatives.”

To learn more about Fresh Blast and NutriFusion® products or to book an interview, contact Eric Dunn (eric@digerati.marketing or 803.240.0810).

About NutriFusion

NutriFusion® was formed in 2008 and is headquartered in Naples, FL and provides the nutrient-rich benefits of fruits and vegetables in everyday food and beverage products. NutriFusion® sources only whole, organic, Non-GMO foods to create its concentrated micronutrient and phytonutrient-rich food ingredient blends. GrandFusion®, a patented blend of fruits and/or vegetables can significantly increase the nutritional profile and marketability of food, beverage and supplement products. NutriFusion® uses only fresh food, never synthetic additives, excipients, preservatives, or synthetic ingredients.

About Blast Your Drink, LLC

Blast Your Drink, LLC was founded by Bruce Bonham to create the world’s first natural multivitamin water. Since starting the company, they have developed two brands, Fresh Blast and Vita-Dog, to bring multivitamin water to the consumer beverage and pet markets. Fresh Blast will be available for viewing in Engredea at Expo West in the NutriFusion Booth #315.