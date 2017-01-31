Bluewater Farms Chooses Primary Design to Refresh its Brand

Primary Design, a design, digital and advertising agency, today announced it has been selected by Bluewater Farms to refresh the Southeastern Massachusetts-based cranberry company’s brand design on its expanding line of consumer products. Primary will work with Bluewater Farms to update the brand look across all product lines and implement a brand strategy across the family of companies including Cape Cod Provisions.

“Following our success at the Hatch Awards, Primary Design continues to excel at creating great design and branding strategies for clients like Bluewater Farms,” said John Schroeder, President and CEO, Primary Design. “Primary is excited to work with Bluewater Farms to help them reach new customers via inviting branding and packaging that touches all its products, as well as product photography, and a social media strategy that builds awareness.”

The Primary team worked with Bluewater Farms executives on a Brand Discovery to identify and establish all brand elements. Embracing the brand elements, Primary is in the process of creating brand positioning and packaging that will help Bluewater Farms appeal to new customers. After completing new branding and packaging for Bluewater Farms’ line of five juice flavors, fresh cranberries, and sauces across 13 SKUs.

Primary Design is a creative agency that works with consumer-based clients like Bluewater Farms to identify brand challenges and meet them head on with creative solutions and strategies.

Located in Haverhill and Boston, MA, Primary Design is a design, digital, and advertising agency rooted in brand, driven by purpose, inspired by technology, and tested by performance. The Primary Design team believes that every brand faces unique challenges, and that design solutions should address those challenges, turning them into opportunities. Primary Design’s ultimate goal is to ensure that clients’ brands succeed. For more information about Primary Design and the work they do for clients, visit primarydesign.com.