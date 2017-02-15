B’More Organic Announces Sponsorship with Johns Hopkins Lacrosse Nutrition Program

Baltimore, MD (January 2016) — B’more Organic has announced an official partnership with Johns Hopkins University Lacrosse, bringing organic protein smoothies to the newly launched nutrition station at the Cordish Lacrosse Center, home to the Blue Jay men’s and women’s lacrosse programs.

Since joining the Big Ten Conference in 2015, competing with teams like Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, and Rutgers, Hopkins Lacrosse is emphasizing the importance of nutrition. The students athletes need to fuel up and recover with food and beverages that give them sustainable strength and energy to compete in a powerhouse conference. The Cordish Lacrosse Center is starting to carry better-for-you products in the nutrition station so players have healthful options, an initiative that all-time winningest coach in school history, Dave Pietramala, is excited to launch.

“We are thrilled to partner with B’more Organic and have been very pleased with the service and products that have been provided for our student-athletes,” Pietramala said. “Providing our men’s and women’s lacrosse players with an essential and healthy nutrition option is a high priority; achieving our goals in this area with a Baltimore-based company was also important to us and we are thankful for the relationship we have established with B’more Organic.”

“B’more Organic is a great recovery beverage for our athletes,” said Sue A. James, MS, RD, LDN, the team’s nutritionist. “It refuels and replenishes their muscles post workout with a balanced protein/carbohydrate combination that our high level athletes need.”

Founded in Baltimore, B’more Organic provides organic protein smoothies based on Icelandic-style drinkable yogurt called skyr. Each smoothie contains 30-40g of protein per bottle, immune-boosting probiotics and no added sugar. The grass-fed skim milk comes from ethically sourced sustainable farms. Andrew Buerger, founder of B’more Organic, started the company to provide Americans with a clean source of organic protein with no, added sugar – something the current marketplace lacks. The partnership with Hopkins Lacrosse will not only put the smoothies into the hands of the student-athletes but will also educate consumers from Baltimore and across the conference about B’more Organic and benefits of the product.

“This is huge for us – for our Baltimore-based protein company to be in a position to help the legendary college lacrosse programs raise their competitiveness. And, they will help get the word out on the national stage about benefits of our organic protein that has no added sugar.”

The partnership moves B’more Organic’s towards its mission to take a bite out of disease by providing healthful products and donating back to charity. As a Certified B Corporation, B’more Organic donates 1% of all sales to Jodi’s Climb for Hope, a nonprofit raising money for promising breast cancer and MS research underway at Johns Hopkins Medicine, located on the Baltimore campus. Jodi’s Climb for Hope was founded by Andrew Buerger as well.

Both men and women’s teams of Hopkins lacrosse are represented in NCAA Division 1. The Blue Jays play their home games at Homewood Field located on the school’s Homewood campus in Baltimore, Maryland.

