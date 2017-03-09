BODYARMOR Announces Tennis Player Jack Sock as New Athlete Partner

March 8, 2017 — BODYARMOR, a new premium sports drink, today announced a partnership with top-ranked American tennis star, Jack Sock. This partnership marks BODYARMOR’s first foray into the world of tennis, where proper nutrition and hydration has long been a very important part of player performance. Sock will be instrumental in helping to raise awareness for the fast-growing sports drink nationwide.

Sock, who is currently the top ranked American male in the world, and is known for his rigorous, new-age off season conditioning and training program,first discovered BODYARMOR in the off-season.

“Tennis is a sport of endurance – and proper nutrition and hydration is something I take very seriously,” said Sock. “I like to mix it up with my training and push my body in different ways – so staying hydrated is key. BODYARMOR keeps me hydrated better than anything else out there – and it tastes great. I am really excited to join the BODYARMOR team and spread the word that there is a better sports drink out there.”

As part of the multi-year partnership, Sock will appear in in-store and external advertising campaigns, be featured in digital and social media activation, appear at local events and help to generate awareness for the brand throughout the country. Sock will join a team of high profile athlete partners for the brand including James Harden, Mike Trout, Dustin Johnson, Andrew Luck, among others.

24-year-old Sock has risen through the ATP rankings over the last few seasons, winning his second ATP title in January and capturing gold and bronze medals at the Rio Olympics. A Nebraska native, Sock reached career-high World No.19 ranking in February.

BODYARMOR is a premium sports drink that provides superior hydration and is packed with electrolytes, coconut water, and vitamins. BODYARMOR is high in potassium and low sodium and contains natural flavors, natural sweetener and no colors from artificial sources. BODYARMOR is available in 9-great tasting flavors. BODYARMOR has also just introduced BODYARMOR LYTE, which has all the same nutrients as BODYARMOR, contains no artificial flavors and is naturally sweetened with just 20 calories per serving; and BODYARMOR water, a premium sport water designed by athletes, for athletes.

About BODYARMOR SuperDrink

BODYARMOR SuperDrink® is a premium, sports drink that provides superior hydration. It is packed with electrolytes, coconut water and vitamins and is low in sodium and high in potassium. BODYARMOR contains natural flavors and sweeteners and no colors from artificial sources. In 2013, Kobe Bryant joined the BODYARMOR team as the number three shareholder in the company. In 2017, BODYARMOR launched two new products: BODYARMOR LYTE, which has all the same nutrients as BODYARMOR but is naturally sweetened and has only 20 calories per serving; and BODYARMOR water, a premium sport water designed by athletes, for athletes. BODYARMOR is the brand of choice for athletes and has assembled an impressive team of young, superstar athletes such as James Harden, Mike Trout, Dustin Johnson, Andrew Luck, Richard Sherman, Dez Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Buster Posey, Skylar Diggins and others.