Brown Departs as CEO of NWNA, Moves to Chobani

Last week Tim Brown stepped down as the CEO of Nestlé Waters North America (NWNA), and today was named president and chief operating officer of Greek yogurt giant Chobani. He starts in his new position at the privately-owned company on March 20, reporting directly to Chobani founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya.

“Joining a company like Chobani to partner with someone like Hamdi and this great team is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Brown said in a press release. “I’ve been following Chobani for years as they have changed the food landscape in this country. I’m thrilled and honored to be coming aboard at a time of such momentum and incredible potential.”

Following a 29-year career with NWNA, including four years as CEO, Brown will oversee Chobani’s operations, sales, marketing, legal and finance teams. His move to Chobani comes after the company announced plans last May to invest $100 million into its Twin Falls, Idaho plant to meet increased demand for its yogurts.

In addition to its flagship line of Greek yogurts, Chobani also produces Drink Chobani, a line of low-fat yogurt beverages that the company introduced last year.

“Tim and I clicked the moment we met,” Ulukaya said in a press release. “He’s an amazing leader with views and values I really respect and believe in. With his deep experience in consistently delivering quality growth, he’s the perfect person to partner with me in continuing to lead the new wave of better food for more people. Chobani’s in a very strong position with greater potential than ever before and now with Tim joining we’ll grab it.”

According to a spokesperson for Nestlé Waters, Chief Finance Officer Bill Pearson is currently serving as interim CEO.

Maurizio Patarnello, Chairman and CEO of Nestlé Waters, sent a notice to employees praising Brown’s contributions and “wished him the very best in his future endeavors,” the spokesperson said.