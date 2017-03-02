CALIWATER Introduces New Cactus + Lime with Fresh Ginger Flavor

Los Angeles, CA (March 1st, 2017) — CALIWATER Cactus Water will officially launch its new, Cactus + Lime with Fresh Ginger flavor at the Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, Calif., on March 10 to 12. The new flavor is certified Organic, contains nopal cactus extract, is Non-GMO Project Verified, not from concentrate and is locally, fairly and sustainably sourced.

CALIWATER’s new Cactus + Lime with Fresh Ginger flavor uses the green pads of the cactus plant combined with lime and ginger to give the flavor profile of a Moscow Mule. The organic ginger juice in the new formula provides benefits to help fight nausea, reduce muscle pain and help with digestion, while still maintaining the beauty benefits of the existing CALIWATER product offerings (Authority Nutrition, Joe Leech, 2015).

“We’re thrilled to introduce the new Cactus + Lime with Fresh Ginger flavor at Expo West,” said Matt McKee, Co-Founder of CALIWATER. “The new flavor inspired by the popular Moscow Mule cocktail, is not only delicious, but it features organic ginger, which adds to the existing health and beauty benefits CALIWATER is known for.”

As a leader in the thriving plant-based water category, CALIWATER continues to expand their line of refreshing and hydrating cactus waters that contains fewer calories and less sugar than all of the leading coconut waters and aloe juices currently on the market. The new flavor utilizes nopal cactus, which contains the rare potent antioxidants known as betalains, which offer benefits for the skin. Additionally, the nopal cactus reduces inflammation and detoxifies to help prevent damage to the body (Asian Pacific Journal of Cancer Prevention, 2012).

CALIWATER is packaged in an 11.2 ounce Tetra Pak and retailing for $2.99. All CALIWATER flavors including the original Cactus Water, Cactus + Peach and Cactus + Berry are available at gourmet/health food stores, and top-tier retailers in the U.S., such as Whole Foods, The Fresh Market, CVS and Target as well as online atDrinkCALIWATER.com or Amazon.com. Stay tuned for additional announcements about new retail partners in the next few weeks.

About CALIWATER

Inspired by the exotic elements growing wildly around us, CALIWATER set out to find a way to bring the incredibly beneficial nutrients of the prickly pear cactus to consumers with delicious simplicity and the ultimate hydration in mind. CALIWATER is defined by a drive to create innovative, fresh, functional beverages that connect consumers to the earth and to one another. As a gluten-free, vegan and certified OU Kosher beverage, it contains zero fat and 100 percent natural ingredients with no preservatives.