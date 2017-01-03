CASON Natural Sparkling Water Beverages Launches with Ginger and LemonLime

Detroit-based CASON, is an all natural premium sparkling beverage company. After 2.5 years of R&D it has finally launched with Lemon Lime and Ginger Flavors (10 to 20 Cals and 0 Sugars) with 2 new flavors launching, Wildberry Pomegranate and Blood Orange, in the first quarter of 2017.

In short, Cason stands for:

Clean Alternative to Soft drinks + antioxidants & Natural sweeteners

CASON has Superinfused its sparkling waters with exotic antioxidants that boost your immune system and detox your body, offering consumers an alternative to fresh pressed juices. CASON said it is seeing the most success as an alternative to sugary and unhealthy drinks or as clean cocktail mixers or mocktails.

CASON sparkling waters are:

Artificial sweetener-free and contain zero sugar

Gluten-free, caffeine-free

Vegan

Non-GMO

Infused with Antioxidants

Recent Events

Distributed through Picasso Restaurant Group, and Imperial Beverage in Michigan

Launching with Biggby Coffee Franchise Next Year: 250 Stores

The University of Michigan Health system banned Sugary drinks and brought us in as a premier healthy Beverage.

Launched in Bedrock cafeterias

Brought into Westborn Market as the first new product/vendor that they brought in the last 2 years.

Premier Mixer at Bars branded as “Clean Cocktails”