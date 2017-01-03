CASON Natural Sparkling Water Beverages Launches with Ginger and LemonLime
Detroit-based CASON, is an all natural premium sparkling beverage company. After 2.5 years of R&D it has finally launched with Lemon Lime and Ginger Flavors (10 to 20 Cals and 0 Sugars) with 2 new flavors launching, Wildberry Pomegranate and Blood Orange, in the first quarter of 2017.
In short, Cason stands for:
Clean Alternative to Soft drinks + antioxidants & Natural sweeteners
CASON has Superinfused its sparkling waters with exotic antioxidants that boost your immune system and detox your body, offering consumers an alternative to fresh pressed juices. CASON said it is seeing the most success as an alternative to sugary and unhealthy drinks or as clean cocktail mixers or mocktails.
CASON sparkling waters are:
- Artificial sweetener-free and contain zero sugar
- Gluten-free, caffeine-free
- Vegan
- Non-GMO
- Infused with Antioxidants
Recent Events
- Distributed through Picasso Restaurant Group, and Imperial Beverage in Michigan
- Launching with Biggby Coffee Franchise Next Year: 250 Stores
- The University of Michigan Health system banned Sugary drinks and brought us in as a premier healthy Beverage.
- Launched in Bedrock cafeterias
- Brought into Westborn Market as the first new product/vendor that they brought in the last 2 years.
Premier Mixer at Bars branded as “Clean Cocktails”
- 220 in Birmingham MI brought the beverage in to be a primary mixer. Lance was Hour Magazines 2016 Bartender of the Year
- Atwater Brewery is adding CASON to 3 of their Custom Cocktail Taps (10 at each location)
- El Barzon is adding CASON to their new cocktail menu with Tequila being the mixing liquor