Castle Brands Announces National Supply Agreement with Walmart

NEW YORK (February 28, 2017) — Castle Brands Inc., a developer and international marketer of premium and super-premium brands, today announced an agreement to supply Goslings Stormy Ginger Beer and Goslings Stormy Diet Ginger Beer to all U.S. Walmart stores. Consumers can expect to find Goslings Stormy Ginger Beer in Walmart stores in March 2017. In addition to its uses as a stand-alone soft drink and as a mixer, Goslings Stormy Ginger Beer and Goslings Black Seal Rum combine to make the trademarked Dark n’ Stormy ® Cocktail.

John Glover, Chief Operating Officer of Castle Brands said, “Supplying Walmart with both the Regular and Diet Goslings Stormy Ginger Beer adds to the brand’s impressive growth and strengthens our position in the U.S. market. We are pleased that Walmart has implemented a full store roll-out. We look forward to working with Walmart to promote the continued success of Goslings Stormy Ginger Beer.”

Malcolm Gosling, President of Goslings-Castle Partners Inc., a global export venture between Castle Brands and the Goslings said, “The agreement with Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, to supply approximately 4,500 stores with Goslings Stormy Ginger Beer, which we believe is the largest selling U.S. premium ginger beer, is an indication of the strength and growing value of the Goslings brand.”

About Castle Brands

Castle Brands is a developer and international marketer of premium and super-premium brands including: Jefferson’s®, Jefferson’s Presidential Select™, Jefferson’s Reserve®, Jefferson’s Ocean Aged at Sea Bourbon, Jefferson’s Wine Finish Collection and Jefferson’s Wood Experiments, Goslings® Rums, Goslings® Stormy Ginger Beer, Knappogue Castle Whiskey®, Clontarf® Irish Whiskey, Pallini® Limoncello, Boru® Vodka, Brady’s® Irish Cream, The Arran Malt® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, The Robert Burns Scotch Whisky and Machrie Moor Scotch Whisky. Additional information concerning the Company is available on the Company’s website, www.castlebrandsinc.com.