Celsius Lands $15 Million In New Investment Led By Horizons Ventures

Celsius Holdings, Inc., the maker of zero-calorie fitness drink brand Celsius, this week announced a new $15 million round of funding led by current investor Hong Kong-based Horizons Ventures, a private investment arm of billionaire Li Ka-Shing. Gloria Tang Tsz-kei, a popular Chinese singer-songwriter known as G.E.M, and zVentures, the strategic investment arm of Razer, a leading lifestyle brand for gamers, were also investors in the round.

Horizons Ventures, which first invested in Celsius in 2015, along with hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons and his ex-wife and fashionista Kimora Lee Simmons, indicated that the new investment will help the brand continue its expansion overseas.

“We are pleased to have these key strategic investors participate in this financing round,” said Chris Lai of Horizons Ventures, a director of Celsius Holdings, Inc., said in a press release. “With their expertise in the music, gaming and sports categories, we believe Celsius is positioned to become a strong player, particularly in the Asian market.”

Over the past year the company has secured new international distribution partnerships in Singapore and Hong Kong and also signed a deal with Eurpac Service, Inc. to manage distribution of Celsius at U.S. military exchange stores across the globe.

The new investment will support Celsius’ distribution strategy, said John Fieldly, the Interim President and CEO of Celsius Holdings. Fieldly, who took the helm following the departure of former CEO Gerry David, last month said that the new funding “will help us continue to grow our brand, expand product distribution and reach new consumers.”

The announcement comes on the heels of Celsius’ first foray into natural beverages, having recently launched a product line sweetened with a blend of stevia and erythritol. The company’s flagship line is made with artificial sweeteners.

Here is Celsius’ full press release about the new investment:

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Celsius Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: CELH), the makers of CELSIUS®, the leading global fitness drink, today announced completion of an additional strategic investment of $15 million, led by Hong Kong based Horizons Ventures, a private investment arm of Mr. Li Ka-Shing. The investor group also includes leading Asian singer/songwriter G.E.M, and zVentures – the strategic investment arm of Razer, the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The Company believes that together, these investors will all play a key role for CELSIUS® in garnering the attention of consumers globally.

CELSIUS® is the emerging brand leader for fitness loyalists, as a culture of consumers who want to “Live Fit™,” embrace CELSIUS® as a lifestyle brand that offers unique, proven benefits which accelerate metabolism and burn body fat, while providing healthy energy.

On the heels of revenue growth of 47% for the fourth quarter of 2016, Celsius Holdings, Inc., will use the proceeds of this recent investment to further fund global growth and expand product innovation.

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: CELH), founded in April, 2004, is a global company, with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for flagship brand CELSIUS®. Celsius Holdings, Inc., has a corporate mission to become the global leader of a branded portfolio which is proprietary, clinically proven or patented in its category, and offers significant health benefits.

The original CELSIUS® product line comes in seven delicious sparkling and non-carbonated flavors, and in powder stick packets which can be mixed with water. CELSIUS® has no preservatives, aspartame, high fructose corn syrup or artificial flavors or colors and is both non-GMO and very low in sodium. The CELSIUS® line of products is kosher and vegan certified, soy, gluten, and sugar free. The new CELSIUS® new natural line, which is in the process of being introduced to the retail market is available in six refreshing flavors, three sparkling – grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, and three non-carbonated – pineapple coconut, watermelon berry and strawberries & cream.