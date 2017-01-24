Cheerwine Celebrates 100th Anniversary With Commemorative Series

SALISBURY, N.C. (JAN. 24, 2017) – For the last century, the iconic soft-drink brand, Cheerwine, has continued to delight the taste buds of generations while staying true to its roots. Since 1917, Cheerwine has remained independent, family owned and headquartered in its birthplace of Salisbury, N.C., while continuing to grow its fan base and distribution across the U.S.

Starting this month, Cheerwine is rolling out a commemorative series of seven collectible cans, with each design reflecting the brand’s look from a different era. On the back of each can will be one of 50 “Moments of Cheer” from throughout Cheerwine’s history, with instant $100 winning cans randomly sprinkled in 12 packs across the soft drink’s distribution area.

Cheerwine is also inviting all who love its bubbly effervescence to a free birthday festival on May 20, 2017 in Salisbury, N.C., to enjoy live bands, lots of free Cheerwine, rows of BBQ and many fun surprises for attendees. Throughout 2017, the soft drink’s fans can also take a walk through Cheerwine’s history at Salisbury’s Rowan Museum. The exhibit will showcase a century of Cheerwine memorabilia, artifacts and photos, and will launch on January 29.

“Staying true to our roots has been so important for us,” said Joy Ritchie Harper, head of marketing for Cheerwine and the great-great-granddaughter of Cheerwine’s founder. “Since 1917, we’ve remained an independent family owned and operated business. Cheerwine’s centennial is a celebration of our family’s heritage and most importantly, a celebration of all the extraordinary fans who’ve adopted the brand as their own, spreading the ‘cheer’ to their friends and family for generations.”

About Cheerwine



Created in 1917 by L.D. Peeler, Cheerwine is a soft drink with a flavor that always surprises. It is an iconic brand from Salisbury, North Carolina. Owned by the Carolina Beverage Corporation, the 100-year-old company is still privately owned and managed by the same founding family, five generations of whom have worked there. Cliff Ritchie leads Cheerwine as president and CEO. Available in supermarkets, restaurants, mass merchandisers and convenience stores in select states nationwide and on the website at cheerwine.com. For more information, follow Cheerwine on Facebook at facebook.com/cheerwine or on Twitter and Instagram @drinkcheerwine.