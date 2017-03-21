Cheribundi Announces Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman as Brand Ambassador

GENEVA, NY (March 21, 2017) – World Champion Gymnast Aly Raisman is sharing one of her most important nutrition and wellness secrets as she partners with Cheribundi to educate people on the benefits of drinking tart cherry juice daily. Two years ago, the six-time medalist and now Sports Illustrated swimsuit model was introduced to Cheribundi Tart Cherry Juice as a natural, functional beverage that would support better sleep and faster muscle recovery.

“It’s become an important part of my daily routine. I drink Cheribundi after workouts and before bed which helps with recovery and sleep,” Raisman said. “I want people to know there is a natural option for both that also tastes great!”

“We have tremendous awareness in the professional and college sports communities, with now 175 teams using Cheribundi for pain relief, faster muscle recovery, and better sleep and now see the word spreading to people of all ages who are searching for natural wellness solutions and enjoy an educated diet,” said Cheribundi CEO Steve Pear. “When we found out that Aly was a huge fan we knew she was the perfect person to support the continued education of the public. We are delighted to have her share her real life experience with Cheribundi products.”

Raisman spent a day with renowned, world-famous photographer Nigel Barker to capture her engagement with Cheribundi’s tart cherry juice beverages.

“I was so excited to be working with Nigel,” she said. “It was an amazing shoot and we had so much fun together.”

About Aly Raisman

Aly Raisman, a two-time Olympic team captain, guided the gold medal-winning U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Teams in 2012 and 2016. The most decorated U.S. gymnast at the 2012 London Summer Games and first American gymnast to win gold in the floor exercise, Raisman stole the hearts of millions during her silver medal performance in the All-Around competition at the 2016 Rio Summer Games. She is the second-most decorated American gymnast of all time and is one of two U.S. gymnasts to make back-to- back teams in more than 15 years.

A native of Needham, Massachusetts, Raisman is the oldest of four and started gymnastics at 18 months old with her mother during mommy and me classes. A leader both in and out of the sport, Aly is an advocate for positive body image and empowering everyone to be comfortable and confident in their own skin.

About Cheribundi

Cheribundi is a not from concentrate tart cherry juice made from a proprietary juicing process developed by scientists at Cornell University to yield peak antioxidant levels. 175 NCAA and professional sports teams, plus hundreds of elite and amateur runners, cyclists and triathletes are using Cheribundi for faster muscle recovery, better sleep, and less pain. Teams that use Cheribundi include the New England Patriots, Cleveland Cavaliers, University of Clemson football team, University of Texas, Chicago Blackhawks, and the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team.

Regular consumption of tart cherry juice is clinically proven to reduce post-exercise muscle and joint pain. Tart cherries’ anti-inflammatory benefits may reduce pain from gout and arthritis, and they have an extensive list of heart health benefits. They also contain significant levels of melatonin that is believed to promote deeper, more restful sleep. You can find more information about the full line of Cheribundi juices by visiting www.cheribundi.com. Or you can discover the benefits for yourself by taking the Cheribundi 7- Day Challenge.

Cheribundi tart cherry juice products are available nationwide in grocery, natural, and specialty retailers, including Kroger, Safeway, Publix, Target, Wegmans, Whole Foods, Wal-Mart, H-E-B, Meijer, Rite Aid, Food Lion, and more.