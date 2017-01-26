Cheribundi Launches Kids ‘Cheribuddy’ Beverage

Geneva, NY — January 20, 2017 — Leading producer of tart cherry juice products, Cheribundi Inc., announced today it will debut a new line of tart cherry-based beverages for kids at the Winter Fancy Food Show this weekend at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. Adding to its wildly popular line of natural tart cherry juice products, Cheribundi is poised to captivate the tastebuds of kids everywhere with an exciting new line called Cheribuddy that comes in four delicious new flavors.

Until now, cherry-flavored drinks were overwhelmingly artificially red and cloyingly sweet. Cheribuddy literally bursts onto the scene, putting the fresh-picked flavor and natural nutrients of tart cherries front and center, creating four “Cherry-licious” flavor varieties that include fruit punch, apple, lemonade and grape, perfect for lunchtime, snacktime, after school, any time! Parents love that each juice box contains 10 tart cherries which are packed with melatonin, phytonutrients, and antioxidants in a kid-size box.

“Cheribuddy really delivers on fresh cherry taste with flavor combinations that are kid-friendly,” said Steve Pear, Cheribundi CEO. “The Winter Fancy Food Show is a perfect place for parents who already know and trust Cheribundi to get introduced to this great option for children at an event that is famous for showcasing the best of the best.”

In addition to the fun Cheribuddy reveal, a special adult-centered cocktail tasting is set for Sunday afternoon, featuring a giant ice sculpture and luge in the shape of the Golden Gate Bridge. Winter Fancy Food Show attendees are invited to the Cheribundi cocktail party at booth #161 between 2-4pm on Sunday, January 22 to taste Cheribundi tart cherry juice as a delicious cocktail mixer.

About Cheribundi

Cheribundi is a not-from-concentrate tart cherry juice made from a proprietary juicing process developed by scientists at Cornell University to yield peak antioxidant levels. More than 160 NCAA and professional sports teams, plus hundreds of elite and amateur runners, cyclists and triathletes are using Cheribundi for faster muscle recovery, better sleep and less pain. Teams that use Cheribundi include the San Francisco 49ers, Houston Rockets, Chicago Blackhawks, New York Yankees, and U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team. Regular consumption of tart cherry juice is clinically proven to reduce post-exercise muscle and joint pain. Tart cherries’ anti-inflammatory benefits may reduce pain from gout and arthritis, and they have an extensive list of heart health benefits. They also contain significant levels of melatonin that is believed to promote deeper, more restful sleep.

You can find more information about the full line of Cheribundi juices by visiting www.cheribundi.com. Or you can discover the benefits for yourself by taking the Cheribundi 7-Day Challenge.

Cheribundi tart cherry juice products are available nationwide in grocery, natural and specialty retailers, including Kroger, Safeway, Publix, Target, Wegmans, Whole Foods, Wal-Mart, HEB, Meijer, Rite Aid, Food Lion, and more.