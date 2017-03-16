Cide Road Expands Presence in More Than 200 Safeway Stores Across Northern California and Hawaii

Mendham, NJ (March 6, 2017) — Cide Road, LLC, the leading producer of Switchel beverages continues to expand its national presence in more than 200 Safeway stores throughout Northern California and Hawaii. Cide Road’s uniquely refreshing functional beverage will join emerging brands, including other drinking vinegars, in the “New Age” refrigerated beverage sets recently made available in all Safeway store locations.

“Northern California is a great market for Cide Road Organic Switchel and we are elated for this opportunity with Safeway,” said Kevin Duffy, co-founder and CEO of Cide Road. “Safeway’s New-Age, refrigerated beverage sets offer consumers a unique and exciting selection of functional and refreshing beverages and it’s thrilling to be included in the mix.”

With the recent addition to Safeway, Cide Road continues to add high profile outlets to its growing list of major retailers including Whole Foods Markets, Kroger, The Fresh Market, Natural Grocers, WakeFern and hundreds of independent grocery stores across the United States.

Switchel is America’s original drinking vinegar; an organic functional wellness beverage dating back to colonial times. The core ingredients of switchel are apple cider vinegar, fresh ginger and pure maple syrup. The flavor combination of sweet, tart and a touch of heat from the ginger create a unique taste, perfect to start the day, an afternoon pick me up, or the ideal post workout replenishment.

According to SPINS, for the 12 week period ending 12/25/16, Cide Road dominates the switchel segment with an 86% dollar share and a 90% unit share, more than 28 points higher than a year ago. Within the broader drinking vinegar product universe, Cide Road is the #4 brand, growing at 137%, faster than the segment growth of 117% and helping to drive overall segment growth. Cide Road is currently available in three flavors with more delicious options launching in May 2017.

About Cide Road Organic Switchel

CideRoad Organic Switchel is the New Jersey-based maker of America’s Original Thirst Quencher, Switchel. Husband and wife team, Kevin Duffy and Hilary LaForge were first introduced to Switchel during a family a ski trip to Vermont several years ago.

While exploring a side-road they came across a country store selling a homemade version in mason jars. After one sip, they were blown away by how different and tasty it was. Back at home; they started experimenting with their own recipe.

The company currently produces three flavors of Switchel including the Original Maple and Ginger along with Cherry and Blueberry. CideRoad Switchel is Certified Organic and currently available in 14 ounce glass bottles.

To learn more about CideRoad’s journey like CideRoad on Facebook and follow CideRoad’s Twitter and Instagram channels. For more information visit our website at http://www.CideRoad.com.

About Safeway Inc.

Safeway Inc., which operates Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, and Carrs stores, is a Fortune 100 company and one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States with sales of $36.1 billion in 2013. The company operates 1,331 stores in 20 states and the District of Columbia, 13 distributions centers, 19 manufacturing plants, and employs approximately 138,000 employees. The company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SWY. For more information, please visitwww.Safeway.com.